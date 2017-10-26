Donald Trump Insists That He’s ‘A Very Intelligent Person’ And ‘Extremely Nice’

Donald Trump has been criticized for what is simply described as a need to praise himself. Trump has bragged about his intelligence a number of times, especially in his effort to defend himself from countless attacks on his intellect and character. This time, Trump once again went on record to say that he is “a very intelligent person.”

According to New York Magazine, Trump was about to board Marine One on Wednesday for a trip to Texas when he boasted to reporters that he is an intelligent person. Trump bragged about his intelligence after senators and fellow Republicans, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, pointed out the president’s instability and lack of civility.

New York Magazine said that Trump’s outburst may also be a result of other attacks on his mental and intellectual capacity as head of the nation. One of those who supposedly questioned the president’s mental capability was Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who, according to Newsweek, has yet to admit or deny that he called Trump a “moron.”

Trump was asked if he accepts any blame about the lack of civility in the current political atmosphere. Trump responded by calling out the press yet again for painting a bad image of the president.

Trump blames media for making him sound uncivil: "I’m a very intelligent person" https://t.co/o0eQ6KCwb0 pic.twitter.com/VCteqb7HPU — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2017

Trump said that the press makes him “more uncivil” than he is. He also bragged that he went to an Ivy League college and that he “was a nice student” and “did very well.”

“I’m a very intelligent person,” Trump said. “I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.”

Pres. Trump says he's made out to be more "uncivil" than he really is. "I went to any Ivy League college…I'm a very intelligent person." pic.twitter.com/aIvZdY9sJH — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2017

Trump also answered the accusation of a Gold Star widow who said that the president forgot her husband’s name during his condolence call. As Vox reported, Trump bragged that he has “one of the greatest memories of all time” while pointing at his head.

A reporter asked Trump if he was willing to apologize to Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of those killed in an ambush in Niger, for what was described as an upsetting phone call. Trump did not offer an apology but, as ABC News reported, instead insisted that he was “extremely nice” to Johnson before saying that his memory was on point.

“I was extremely nice to her,” Trump said. “She sounds like a lovely lady. I’ve never seen her. I’ve never met her but I was extremely nice to her. I was extremely courteous.”

Trump then heaped praises on himself before calling out the press for supposedly never reporting about the phone calls he made to the families of the other victims of the Niger ambush.

"He died fighting for his brothers on his team," Niger ambush survivor says of Sgt. La David Johnson. https://t.co/JuSr6Qe8G5 pic.twitter.com/ez8h4SKoNl — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2017

“It’s interesting, you folks called many people that I spoke to,” Trump said. “Everybody has said unbelievable, good things about me but you never report that.”

After a female reporter said that they did report on the other phone calls, Trump thanked and shook her hand. Trump then said that he was “really nice” to Johnson and that he respects her, her family, and her late husband.

“I certainly respect La David, who, by the way, I called La David right from the beginning,” Trump said. “There was no hesitation. One of the great memories of all time.”

Trump also said that there was a chart, which contained La David’s name, in front of him as he talked to Johnson over the phone. Trump apparently indicated that he could not have forgotten the fallen soldier’s name because of the chart.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]