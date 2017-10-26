High Nicotine e-Cigarettes Boost Teen Smoking And Vaping

Vaping or the use of e-cigarettes has been rampant all over the world after its promise of providing a “healthier” alternative to tobacco-based cigarettes that are known to cause lung cancer.

With the new addition of e-cigarettes or vape, smoking enthusiasts turn their heads to this new fad to continue their smoking habits.

While these vape companies claim they do not cause any damage to the health of a person, there are still contradicting researches that show otherwise.

According to a research published under JAMA Pediatr by Nicholas Goldenson, Dr. Adam Leventhal and Matthew Stone, the use, especially the early introduction to teens, of vape can cause users to consume more tobacco products in the future.

The study focused on 181 adolescent electronic cigarette users. The result noted that the more nicotine concentrations were induced every day, the more likely the teen would be addicted to stronger nicotine-based content in the future.

They were able to track the teens’ usage from 30 days up to six months and they have already seen a spike in the intensity of daily use. With this research, they were able to prove that vaping actually has an effect on its users and should not be used without caution.

Tobacco Control Researcher Stanton Glantz of the University of California noted that parents and teens should be aware of the underlying consequences of vaping.

“The question of whether e-cigarette use promotes cigarette smoking has now been answered — and the answer is yes.”

Another research by then-U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy last year noted that vape or any nicotine-containing products are not safe for teenagers. Aside from increased dependency on nicotine, the study also showed “problems with learning, attention and impulse control, as well as addiction.”

“This study is important because it begins to chip away at the ‘black box’ that links e-cigarette use with later use of regular cigarettes,” says sociologist Richard Miech of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“Ideally, studies like this will encourage government agencies to develop policies that will make it very difficult for youth to obtain e-liquids with nicotine.”

[Featured Image by DragonImages/iStock]