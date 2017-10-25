Hulk Hogan Reveals That He Is Considering Cutting Off All His Hair

Hulk Hogan has revealed that he is strongly considering cutting all of his hair off. At 64, Hogan apparently is focused more on taking care of his beach shop in Tampa, Florida, then keeping up with his character on television. Known for his red and yellow colors, Hogan began to lose his hair early in his pro wrestling career before Hulkamania “ran wild.” Prior to Hogan becoming “immortal,” he began earning his stripes while competing for the American Wrestling Association under Verne Gagne.

Before that, Hogan briefly competed for the WWE, but under Vince McMahon’s father. Here is when Hogan mentioned to Vincent J. McMahon that he would not dye his hair, since he knew it was falling out. Hogan rejected the Irish character proposal, and allowed his hair to run its course on the top of his head.

When Hogan started to become very popular in WWE, it was noticeable that his hair was going to fall out completely from the top of his head sooner than later. However, Hogan was able to even make that a part of his character, embracing his hairstyle and keeping the remaining strands in the back. Moreover, his character was so popular and unique, the falling out of his hair did not negatively impact his look at all.

Hogan would also lose even more of his hair after trying to bleach it following his split from his former wife, Linda. Unfortunately, Hogan admitted that he never paid attention to how his wife changed his hair color since the 80s, and tried it himself. Unfortunately, it caused a huge portion of his remaining hair to fall out, and he started to wear extensions. Now, it looks like Hogan is tired of maintaining the hair that he currently has, as he recently tweeted that he is considering going bald.

It’s about time to give myself a Stone Cold haircut brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 24, 2017

Hogan would go back to Twitter and state that his announcement garnered a 50/50 reaction from his fans. For a number of years, Hogan has worn durags to cover the top of his head anyway. However, Hogan looks to be tired of wearing them wherever he goes, and we may see a brand new look from the Hulkster soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]