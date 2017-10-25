A Tesla Model S P100D Just Got Smoked By A Flame-Spitting Tuned Lamborghini Aventador In Exciting Street Race

There is absolutely no doubt that the Tesla Model S P100D is a force to be reckoned with on the drag strip, with the heavy, seven-seater family sedan beating performance ICE cars left and right in the quarter mile. As shown in a recent video, however, things are a bit different for the lightning-quick EV when it is faced with a tuned, flame-spitting Lamborghini Aventador.

The race, which was uploaded earlier this month by noted auto racing YouTube channel DragTimes, featured the EV champion facing off with the gas-powered supercar in an intense quarter-mile street race. In a duel that could easily put some scenes from the Fast and the Furious film franchise to shame, the two road monsters delivered their best as both vehicles attempted to cross the finish line before the other.

The Model S P100D is equipped with Ludicrious+, an enhanced version of Tesla’s already stellar Ludicrious Mode. With it, the heavy mass-market EV is capable of hitting 60 mph in as little as 2.53 seconds. This was evident in its race against the Lamborghini Aventador, with the EV quickly passing its ICE rival during the first few seconds of the race.

The Lamborghini Aventador is not a supercar in name only, however, with the $494,195 vehicle being equipped with a monster 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 740 hp and 507 lb-ft of torque, according to Car and Driver. Just like the McLaren 720S, an ICE car that already decimated the P100D in the quarter mile, the Lamborghini Aventador is fully capable of beating the P100D as soon as it starts shifting its gears.

This is exactly what happened in DragTimes‘ Model S P100D vs. Lamborghini Aventador video. While the Tesla quickly overtook its ICE rival due to its Ludicrious+ Mode, the Aventador eventually caught up with it just as the quarter mile race was about to end.

As noted in an AutoEvolution report, the two vehicles could not be any more different. The Model S P100D was completely stock, while the supercar was modified and tuned with an aftermarket exhaust from iPE Exhaust. The modification allowed the Aventador to be even more intimidating on the road, spitting fire as it accelerated.

While the Lamborghini Aventador did emerge as the victor, however, it is still pertinent to note that the recent drag race video was a battle between two very different vehicles from two very different classes of cars.

The Aventador is built from the ground up to be a performance ICE, and its almost half-million-dollar price tag reflects that. The Model S P100D, on the other hand, is a family sedan that, because of its technology and Tesla’s brilliant engineering, just happens to be insanely fast off the start line.

[Featured Image by Perart/Shutterstock]