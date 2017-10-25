NFL Trade Rumors: Martavis Bryant Likely Out Of Pittsburgh By Trade Deadline, Giants Could Be Interested

The NFL trade rumors are growing increasingly hectic as the league’s trade deadline approaches, and it is becoming increasingly certain that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant will have a new home by the start of November.

Coming off a year-long suspension, Bryant has been vocal about his unhappiness in the team’s offense. He has just 18 catches this season and has fallen below rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on the depth chart. Bryant said publicly this week that he wants out if he does not get more action, and the team doesn’t appear too receptive to his demands.

On Wednesday, Ben Roethlisberger said that he wasn’t planning to carve out a larger role for the wide receiver.

“I’m not going to be a doctor and promise I’m going to save your life,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (via NFL.com). “I’m going to tell him if you’re on your details and we’re working together and I trust that you’re going to be where we’re supposed to be and you’re there, good things will happen.”

But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that the Steelers are still showing patience with Bryant, in contrast to the quick release that running back LeGarrette Blount was given last year after walking out on the team. While Martavis Bryant called in sick two day this week, he is still “busting his butt” on the field and for his teammates, Roethlisberger said.

With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, the rumors are growing that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be dealing Martavis Bryant. There could be strong interest in Bryant, who could be a strong No. 2 receiver for a number of teams. A report from NJ.com suggested that the New York Giants could be interested and could give a boost to an offense sorely missing Odell Beckham Jr.

Bleacher Report also suggested that the Buffalo Bills could be interested in Martavis Bryant, though noted the Steelers might be wary of sending him to a potential playoff rival.

It is unclear what the Pittsburgh Steelers could get in return for the wide receiver, who has gotten into plenty of off-the-field problems. It’s likely they will have to accept a conditional late-round pick at best, and may grant him an outright release if no trade partners emerge.

Whatever happens with Martavis Bryant, the NFL trade rumors have an end date very soon. The NFL trade deadline is coming up on October 31.

