LeBron James Reveals Final NBA Career Goal And It’s Pretty Surprising

LeBron James has already achieved a whole lot as an NBA player, and we all get the feeling that there’s still more to come.

The Ohio native has been in the league for 14 years; at 32, he still looks poised to add a few more titles to the three he has already won, before he decides to call it quits.

His achievements in the game are indeed numerous, and it would take quite a bit of time if we were to attempt going through them. But as things stand, LeBron is a 13-time NBA All-Star who, barring an injury or silly suspension (given the way the season has started), will be voted in as a headliner for next year’s game.

As mentioned above, he is a three-time champion, and he’s also a four-time MVP who has been named Finals MVP on three occasions. There are a whole lot of players who retired and who will retire without even getting close; however, you could argue that the forward should have won more rings. He’s been involved in seven finals, after all.

It would seem like winning another ring or two would be at the top of his priority list, but speaking to ESPN, the player revealed his last career goal to be something much simpler.

Apparently, shooting 80 percent from the free throw line would make LeBron retire a happy man.

“I want to shoot 80 [percent] from the free throw line, man. That’s my only goal. That’s my last goal of my NBA career. That’s my last one. I’ve done everything else.”

Everyone who watches basketball would know that that King James isn’t an outstanding free throw shooter. Throughout his career, he has averaged 74.0 percent from the stripe, with his highest tally of 78.0 percent coming in the 2008/09 season.

Now that he’s made better free throw shooting his top target, we should expect to see higher numbers from the forward, who actually started as a point guard for Cleveland against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

LeBron James has recorded 30+ PTS & 12+ ASTS for the 25th time in his career. That’s the most for any active player. pic.twitter.com/wwnnWiFDVe — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 25, 2017

LeBron did pretty well in the position, registering 34 points and 13 assists, yet it’s no surprise, given his versatility.

With regard to his free throw shooting, though, Kyle Korver thinks King James has set the bar pretty low and has challenged him to go for that “50-40-90” range, which would mean averaging 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from behind the stripe.

Only eight players — Larry Bird, Steve Nash, Stephen Curry, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Jose Calderon — have ever recorded such accuracy, so it will be quite the challenge.

“I can go 50-40-85,” says LeBron. “Maybe. We’ll see.”

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]