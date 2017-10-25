Police Say Hard Drive Missing From Las Vegas Shooter’s Laptop

Police said that the hard drive is missing from a laptop computer found at the Mandalay Bay hotel room crime scene of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock, which is a crucial piece of evidence that could hamper the ongoing investigation, according to ABC News.

This is the latest development in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Investigators believe that Paddock removed the hard drive before beginning the murderous shooting rampage that claimed the lives of dozens of people and injured hundreds more.

New evidence uncovered by police is beginning to indicate that the shooter meticulously planned his attack well in advance. Officials revealed on Wednesday that Paddock left scant digital clues that could possibly shed light on a motive for the shooting.

In addition to the missing hard drive, police said that Paddock also bought software designed to make data on computer hard drives unrecoverable. So far, authorities have been unable to locate the device.

As the investigation progresses, more questions arise than answers as to why a man who lived a seemingly comfortable life, with no apparent ties to any terror group, would methodically plot and plan to target his fellow American citizens. The vacuum created by this lack of concrete answers has created a mountain of speculation in an increasingly mysterious and baffling act officials are stopping short of calling domestic terrorism.

Continuing claims of supposed witnesses coming forward to say that there was more than one shooter has also fueled the supposition that police are not being completely forthcoming about the incident. Several so-called alternative media outlets are floating the multiple shooter theory, in spite of official reports saying the evidence does not support it.

Police have maintained from the outset that Paddock acted alone and that no additional shooters participated in the massacre. However, this has not prevented rampant conjecture that Paddock had at least one or more accomplices.

A shifting timeline of events, along with the brief disappearance of security guard Jesus Campos has also prompted questions about the accuracy of official information.

At least one eyewitness account appeared to add credence to the multiple shooter theory. The Inquisitr reported that confirmed shooting survivor, Kymberley Suchomel made several posts on social media that described her ordeal.

“Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us. But I know, I just know, that there was someone chasing us. The entire time I felt this way. The farther we got from the venue, the closer the gunfire got. I kept looking back expecting to see the gunmen- and I say MEN because there was more than one person. There was more than one gun firing. 100% more than one.

Ironically, Suchomel passed away a week later. Her death is believed to have been caused by a severe epileptic seizure.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]