Expert Raises Alarm: North Korean Nuclear EMP Attack Could Wipe Out 90 Percent Of U.S. Population

An expert has raised the alarm that Kim Jong-un’s North Korean regime might have developed a nuclear bomb that could wipe out 90 percent of the U.S. population by generating a powerful burst of electromagnetic radiation capable of inflicting a crippling blow on the nation’s electrical and electronic infrastructure. According to Peter Vincent Pry, a former CIA nuclear strategist, in a new congressional report, the U.S. is very susceptible to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack because American society and economy relies heavily on technology. A high frequency EMP attack, according to Pry, could cause widespread damage to the national electric grid and electronic systems, including computing or digital systems needed to keep the country’s population of nearly 350 million alive.

The crippling of the country’s electrical and electronic systems by in an EMP attack could disrupt food supply and result in the death of millions of Americans from starvation and disease, Pry claimed, according to Forbes.

Pry’s warning comes soon after North Korea claimed it has built a nuclear warhead specifically for the purpose of delivering a massive surge of EMP that can cripple the U.S. by disrupting electric grids and destroying electronic equipment necessary for normal life and economic activity across the country.

Pry warned that political leaders, security experts, and strategists, are underestimating the potentially devastating impact of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack by North Korea.

He explained that a single super-EMP device detonated at about 300 kilometers above the U.S. could generate high-frequency electromagnetic pulse that can damage electronic devices in about 48 states of the country.

The devastation resulting from a single massive EMP attack could shut down essential infrastructure, leading to the total collapse of society. He explained that detonating a nuclear EMP device high above the Earth could shut down the country’s electric grid and electronic systems and lead to industrial accidents, such as a nuclear power plant melt down. A nuclear power plant melt down could lead to contamination of wide areas of living space with radioactive material.

An EMP attack could shut down power and disrupt power supply needed to sustain food supply chains across the country. According to Pry, the food supply in local grocery stores would be exhausted in a few days and the food in regional warehouses will spoil in a matter of days in the event of a national black-out. The disruption of food supply would lead to mass starvation and the death of millions.

Up to 90 percent of the country’s population could perish in a matter of weeks due to disruption of food supply, diseases and total collapse of modern society, according to Pry.

He also noted that an EMP attack could cause passenger airline systems to malfunction. Planes flying at the time of the attack would crash and kill passengers. Similarly, the electronic systems that control flow of gas through national pipelines could explode and cause deadly conflagrations.

“The US can sustain a population of 320 million people only because of modern technology,” he said in a recent interview with Forbes. “An EMP that blacks out the electric grid for a year would [destroy] the critical infrastructure necessary to support such a large population.”

This is not the first time that Pry, who recently testified before Congress, has warned about the dangers of an EMP attack.

However, despite repeated warnings by Pry that North Korea might have developed a nuclear super-EMP device that could devastate much of the U.S., many scientists are skeptical. Other experts have countered Pry, arguing that his claim that a nuclear device could trigger EMP strong enough to cause a national blackout and knock out electronic devices across the country, is not supported by empirical evidence.

