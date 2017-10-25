NFL Trade Rumors: Jimmy Graham Back To The New Orleans Saints Before Deadline

When the New Orleans Saints traded tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks in early 2015, the NFL world was in complete shock, but things may come full circle soon. Rumors are swirling as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Halloween, but one of them is incredibly interesting and could bring a fan-favorite back to the Big Easy. There is still a little bit of time left, but could Graham be on his way back into the sights of Drew Brees?

It is no big secret that Graham’s numbers have dipped considerably since arriving in Seattle, and there are a number of guesses as to why that is. His receiving yards are down and his touchdown totals are nowhere near what he used to haul in while in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Saints have worked their way through a number of tight ends who just haven’t quite cut it over the last few years. Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, and Michael Hoomanawanui are currently on the roster and barely have over 200 receiving yards combined.

But what if Jimmy Graham found his way back to where it all started for him in the NFL?

According to Sportstalk 360, the Seattle Seahawks have started taking trade calls for Jimmy Graham to see what interest is out there. One of those apparently interested in acquiring the 30-year-old tight end is that of the New Orleans Saints, who currently sit on top of the NFC South with a four-game winning streak.

In his two-and-a-half seasons in Seattle so far, Graham has 10 total touchdown receptions. He caught equal to that number or more in three different seasons in New Orleans, and it is obvious that something simply isn’t working out with the Seahawks.

Seattle is reportedly said to have its patience running thin with Graham and his lack of production, but it just appears as if he and Russell Wilson don’t mesh too well. Despite that and some of the easy drops that Graham has made lately, Wilson firmly backs him, as reported by the Seattle Times.

“How could I not go back to him? I think he could be one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. I have no doubt, no doubt in my mind… just so you guys know. This guy can make every play you can imagine.”

The Seahawks are currently in the market for an offensive tackle that the Saints simply don’t have to offer them. Still, the rumors are that the Saints are trying to package together some draft picks in order to get Graham back in New Orleans for a possible playoff run.

Right now, the New Orleans Saints are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they’ve completely turned their season around from an awful 0-2 start. As they continue to get better on both sides of the ball, it wouldn’t hurt for Drew Brees to have another weapon at his disposal, especially one with which he is overly familiar. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to trade Jimmy Graham this season, it needs to happen by Halloween or it won’t happen at all.

[Featured Image by Chris Graythen/Getty Images]