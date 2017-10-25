NBA Rumors: Jabari Parker And Matthew Dellavedova To Phoenix Suns For Eric Bledsoe In A Proposed Trade Deal

It’s only a matter of time before Eric Bledsoe finds a new home. After his controversial tweet, the Phoenix Suns made him available on the trading block and reportedly received plenty of interest from several NBA teams. The latest NBA rumors suggest Bledsoe will be heading to the Milwaukee Bucks for Jabari Parker and Matthew Dellavedova.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Bucks are one of the NBA teams who expressed interest in trading for Eric Bledsoe. The Bucks currently have plenty of trade assets that could convince the Phoenix Suns to make a deal. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Suns are demanding a young player with a significant talent for the veteran point guard.

Matt Moore of CBS Sports recently wrote 10 potential trade scenarios for Eric Bledsoe. These include a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Jabari Parker and Matthew Dellavedova. The deal that Moore called the “Dream On” scenario works in the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“It’s just so risky to give up on a talent like Parker before he comes off his rookie deal. And yet, trading him means they don’t have to deal with the dilemma over re-signing him and what to put that contract value at. They would miss Dellavedova; he’s useful in deploying to pester and annoy opponents while hitting open 3-pointers. But the value is too good there. There’s risk here, but this is one of the few “ideal situations” for both sides.”

If the deal proceeds, it will definitely help the Suns and the Bucks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. Aside from unloading the distraction from their team, the Suns will be acquiring another promising talent in Jabari Parker, the second overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft. Parker fits the timeline of Devin Booker, who’s considered as the face of the franchise.

Matthew Dellavedova gives the Suns a reliable backup point guard who specializes in defense and three-point shooting. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe will strengthen the Bucks’ chance of dominating the Eastern Conference this season. Bledsoe will undeniably mesh well with Giannis Antetokounmpo, giving the Bucks another option on the offensive end of the floor.

With their goal to contend for the title this season, it makes sense for the Bucks to pursue Bledsoe. However, it remains questionable if the Suns are willing to take an injured Jabari Parker, who’s expected to remain sidelined until February. The Bucks should consider adding future draft picks to make their offer more attractive to the Suns.

