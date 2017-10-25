‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Wonders If Paige Is Alive, Will Horton News Jolts Kassie DePaiva’s Character

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for November sweeps tease the return of Eve Donovan, portrayed by Kassie DePaiva. It was also recently announced that True O’Brien is reprising the role of Paige Larson. When Eve returns this Friday, she will stun Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf.) After hearing the news about Will Horton (Chandler Massey,) she wonders if her dead daughter could also be alive.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal a little bit about Eve‘s storyline. When she rolls back into Salem, she will hear that Will Horton could be alive. Having lost her daughter to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson,) the Necktie Killer, she wonders whether Paige could also be alive.

With the news that True O’Brien is coming back to play Paige Larson, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much. It is just a brief stint, very much like Serena Mason, played by Melissa Archer. The two will come back in flashback scenes and will not be resurrected like the character of Will.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 30 reveal that Eve’s arrival will also involve a shocking announcement. It is something that will stun Salem and is being referred to as a bombshell. It doesn’t appear it has anything to do with Will Horton, so what could it be?

Kassie DePaiva’s character will also get involved in a romance while in town. She has a history with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth.) However, Justin and Adrienne (Judi Evans) are reconciling. That means it must be someone else. Some fans wonder if it is going to be with Brady Black.

A few months ago, the actress teased the return of Eve Donovan. She couldn’t say much but did hint that her comeback includes a huge secret. What could she possibly be hiding? Plus, why are Victor and Brady so shocked when she shows up? These are all questions that will be answered soon. Kassie DePaiva makes her grand entrance on October 27.

What do you think of the Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding Eve Donovan?

