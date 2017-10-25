‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Share Baby Ember’s First Photo With Pumpkins

Pumpkins are a big deal for the Roloffs, so imagine Jeremy and Audrey’s thrill when they proudly showed off baby Ember’s first photo at the pumpkin patch! The Little People, Big World couple posted their daughter’s picture on their social media accounts and stated that this is “a big deal.”

In the adorable picture, baby Ember is seated on the ground, surrounded by a bunch of pumpkins. The one-month-old infant looked so girly and cute in her white-and-floral ensemble. She’s even smiling in Audrey’s post!

“Because when you’re a Roloff, your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal,” the happy first-time mom wrote in the caption.

Jeremy also shared a picture from another angle. This time, baby Ember looked more serious and serene as if she’s “scanning the horizon.”

“Ember Jean enjoying the pumpkin patch on a perfect Oregon fall day! Today was one of those days you dream about all fall. Ember is scanning the horizon like she’s done this before. Haha.”

Ember’s new pictures were taken last weekend at the Roloff Farms, where Jeremy and Audrey have been working for the pumpkin season. For three weeks now, the Little People, Big World family — headed by Matt and Amy Roloff — has opened their 110-acre farm to the public. This is a yearly attraction for people who want to pick pumpkins and enjoy the farm’s various attractions. Guests can even interact with the Roloffs!

Because when you’re a Roloff your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal… one pumpkin is not like the rest;) ???? Who’s coming for the last weekend of pumpkin season this weekend?! @rolofffarms #rolofffarms #emberjean A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

The entire LPBW family has been hands-on and active in running their pumpkin business this year. Matt is in charge of planning the attractions and rides, while Amy has been dressing up in cute costumes to welcome their customers. It’s certainly nice to see Zach and Jeremy, the two eldest Roloff siblings, working on the family farm joined by their wives and new babies!

Meanwhile, guests have spotted camera people following the Roloff family members. This means that they’ve resumed filming for Little People, Big World and that it will be returning to television pretty soon! Jeremy confirmed this by posting a short video on his Instagram Stories, showing Zach, Audrey, baby Jackson, and baby Ember getting ready for filming. With them in the room are huge cameras and professional lights.

“Interview time,” Jeremy Roloff wrote.

Additionally, Amy Roloff replied to a fan on Instagram who asked when the family-oriented reality show will be back on air. The LPBW matriarch revealed that a new season will likely air in March next year.

“We are filming now. New episodes air maybe March, if not earlier? Not sure.”

This is definitely good news for fans who miss seeing the Roloffs on TV. Because they are filming during pumpkin season, this means viewers will get to see the Roloff Farms in its glory during its busiest time of the year. What’s even more exciting is that this year, the LPBW family is joined by two new grandchildren — Jackson and Ember.

[Featured Image by Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram]