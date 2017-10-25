Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are among the Hollywood couples that are viewed as perfect for each other. They tend to avoid the limelight and shrug off any rumors thrown at them. However, the image of the ideal couple was shattered when the Guardians of the Galaxy actor announced to the public their divorce on August 6. One of the rumored reasons that led to the end of Pratt and Faris’ marriage is his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

In her book titled Unqualified, which was written when the couple was still together, Faris shared more about her low-key relationship with Chris Pratt. On the subject of Pratt’s involvement with Lawrence, Faris wrote that she had been warned by her publicist about tabloids that will potentially attack her relationship with her husband after he agreed to do 2016’s Passengers with Lawrence.

The publicist gave the 40-year-old actress a heads up on paparazzi who will be taking different shots of Lawrence and Pratt together on set and use it to fabricate stories about them having a relationship. And what the publicist had warned her about did happen. There was a period when Pratt and Lawrence romance rumors were rampant and that was something Faris described as “hurtful” in her book.

“I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure.”

Although Faris had remained strong amidst the rumors, she did admit that it got to her at some point and she “couldn’t block them out.” Lawrence, on the other hand, made sure that she would reach out to Faris just to make her feel better with all the fabricated stories about her and Pratt.

“Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be because she hadn’t done anything wrong.”

While Faris admitted that she felt insecure about the romance rumors, Chris Pratt also felt the same when his wife had to do love scenes with another Chris – Faris’ What’s Your Number co-star Chris Evans. Pratt may not be overly jealous but he would be on set and ask Faris casually when she’ll have the scenes with Evans.

Faris’ book brought to light how sweet and adorable their relationship was and how well they were able to keep it private after all those years. But unfortunately for fans who think that Faris and Pratt are unlike many Hollywood couples, this seemingly perfect marriage didn’t last. Despite that, Faris and Pratt have remained friends and are doing a great job co-parenting their only child, Jack.

