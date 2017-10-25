Mark Wahlberg Regrets Doing ‘Boogie Nights,’ Hopes God Would Forgive Him For Playing Dirk Diggler

Once in a while, every actor comes out and talks about a feature film they did in the past and how it still affects their personal life. Mark Wahlberg, who portrayed the role of porn star Dirk Diggler in hit 1997 film Boogie Nights, recently spoke about the film and how he seeks God’s forgiveness for playing a character with an extremely large manhood and who does drugs.

During Mark’s recent conversation with Chicago Tribune ahead an event with Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich, he joked about his poor choices when it comes to picking up projects during his early years as an actor.

Transformers: The Last Knight movie star jokingly told the Tribune that he has always hoped that God is a movie fan and would forgive him for some of his feature films. When asked whether there were any particular films he would like to repent his sins for, the star promptly took Boogie Nights’ name.

“Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list.”

Boogie Nights was released in 1997 and it was produced and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who in later years would be known to direct films like Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, and Inherent Vice. Boogie Nights was set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and followed the story of a nightclub dishwasher Dirk Diggler, who becomes one of the most powerful stars of in the adult movies.

For those who are unaware of the film’s main content line, Boogie Nights was famous for showing Dirk Diggler’s extremely large manhood. On his rise to fame and apparently becoming the most famous porn star, Diggler gets involved in drugs which leads to multiple bad situations.

Apart from acting in Boogie Nights, fans of Mark Wahlberg can also remember that when the actor was just 16-years-old, he reportedly spent 45 days in prison for assaulting two Vietnamese men. When he was just 15, he reportedly used racial slurs while harassing black children and was given a warning in the civil court.

In 2014, he sought a pardon for assaulting those Vietnamese men in 1988 but dropped the request in 2016.

“I’ve never been shy about sharing my past and the bad decisions I’ve made and being affiliated with gangs, being incarcerated, so absolutely I think they can identify with me on a personal level, and that’s why I’ve continued to try to do as much as I can to help young people,” he said.

Mark further told the Tribune that the decisions which he took during the early years of his adulthood make it easier for the young man of the current generation. According to him, youths dealing with violent crimes can relate to how he turned his life around.

“I feel remorse when I’ve made mistakes,” he later added. “If I could go back and change a lot of things that I did, I would. I look for ways to give back.”

[Featured Image by ]