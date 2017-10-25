Blake Shelton Sings About Gwen Stefani And Her Signature Red Pout On New Track ‘Turnin’ Me On’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton just can’t help himself from expressing how much girlfriend Gwen Stefani means to him. Blake recently revealed a song from his upcoming album, Texoma Shore, which likely talks about Gwen and her iconic red lips.

In “Turnin’ Me On,” Blake sings about someone who pushes his “buttons like it ain’t no thang.” Shelton goes on singing that that particular someone “knows how to set me on fire” and is “always holding the match.” The song also goes, “And when my body’s beside hers, there ain’t no turning back.”

Shelton then mentions the words “Revlon red,” which Celebrity Insider believes to be a reference to Gwen’s signature look.

“She’s Revlon red in the blackest night, lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turning me on.”

Gwen is known for wearing bright red lipstick, especially those courtesy of Revlon Cosmetics. As a matter of fact, Gwen is an official brand ambassador for the American multinational company. The red lipstick reference made fans of Blake assume that “Turnin’ Me On” is indeed about Gwen.

Blake, however, previously mentioned that his 11th album, Texoma Shore, will be less personal as compared to his previous ones, particularly 2016’s I’m Honest. Shelton did say that there are at least a couple of songs that are more personal in nature.

“I do not think this one is as personal,” Shelton said. “There is a song or two that are directly personal, but, you know, for the most part, I just made an album that feels how I feel now – that is just happy and go with the flow.”

Blake mentioned that there may be some songs that talk about how he lost his dog and his wife. “But it is really just more about an overall feel,” Shelton said.

Blake co-wrote “Turnin’ Me On” with Jessi Alexander and Josh Osborne. Alexander wrote songs for Miley Cyrus, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, and Little Big Town aside from releasing her own. She previously worked with Shelton on his songs “Drink On It” and “Mine Would Be You.” Osborne, meanwhile, is known for writing award-winning and chart-topping songs such as Kenny Chesney’s “Come Over” and “Merry Go ‘Round,” which he co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, the song’s performer.

Texoma Shore will be released on November 3. The first two songs from the album is “I’ll Name the Dogs” and “At The House.” According to Taste of Country, Blake will perform the latter live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 30.

As for “Turnin’ Me On,” Blake has yet to say when the song that talks about “her” kisses that taste like whiskey and that particular “Revlon red” will premiere.

