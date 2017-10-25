Corinne Olympios Reveals She Would Give Nick Viall Another Chance

Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor is speaking out, and it turns out that she would be willing to give her ex Nick Viall another chance. The two were on the season together, but he ended up engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi in the end. They have now split and that leaves Nick single. Us Weekly shared that Corinne is now saying she would give him another chance if he wanted it.

She talked to Entertainment Tonight about it and explained that she knows that Nick Viall just broke up with his fiance and that can’t be easy on him. She liked the way that he was with her when she first got out of the limo, and if Nick was to be that way again with her, then she would love to sit down and have coffee with him and see what happens.

Corinne explained that she feels like Nick Viall made a mistake when he sent her home because she was falling for him hard. Nick did go on a hometown date with her before sending her home. She feels like at the start of the show she saw a different side of him than he shows now. Corinne talked about remembering that she wanted to give him a hug at the rose ceremony and he just basically acted like he didn’t have time for her and then said he was going to hand out roses. She really feels like that was the point that he changed with her.

Now the real question is if Nick Viall would want to give Corinne Olympios another chance or not. These two got along great on the show and obviously had physical chemistry. Corinne has been spotted with DeMario Jackson but says that these two are just really good friends. It would be interesting to see if Nick would be interested in giving her a chance at all in the future.

