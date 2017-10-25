Farrah Abraham’s Topless Pic: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Flaunts Surgically-Enhanced Body In Raunchy Instagram Post

Farrah Abraham’s topless pic has forged her celebrity status even more as the Teen Mom star announced that she has officially reached the seven-digit mark on Instagram popularity by flaunting her surgically-enhanced body ahead of her Halloween show.

After gaining 80,000 viewers during her last show, TMZ revealed that Abraham will be doing yet another raunchy performance during her Halloween webcam party for CamSoda— with a toy this time—on October 30.

Now, the 26-year-old redhead shared a sizzling image that emphasized her new and improved pair of breasts, covering up her nipples with glittery heart-shaped pasties as she posed seductively on a bed with a “come hither” gaze to celebrate having 1 million followers on Instagram.

It was unclear whether her CamSoda shows had anything to do with it but the Hollywood Gossip revealed that the enhancements made in the reality TV star-turned-adult film actress’s body were evident in the hypnotic image, specifically her facial transformation and her unbelievable breast size.

#wcw @jessicarichcollection

Based on the outlet’s piece on the Teen Mom star, she has already earned 1 million followers on the photo- and video-sharing platform, something the Hollywood Gossip believes could easily turn into 2 million with Farrah Abraham’s topless pic on Instagram.

Unfortunately, many of her 1 million followers were unhappy with the Teen Mom star’s life decisions, with some even questioning her ability to act as a decent parent for her daughter.

“you’re a poor example of a good parent, person, role model, etc. etc. etc…. I on the other hand, who is a devoted mother to my son and would NEVER do the things you do & call myself a good parent or roll model. You’re delusional,” one of her followers wrote.

“What if your daughter sees that when she’s older??? If I was your daughter I would be embarrassed,” another chimed in.

Still, there are those who came to her defense and applauded her for reaching the Instagram milestone.

“Congrats on one million @farrah__abraham just remember when people bash you that people who hated Howard stern listened to him twice as long as those who liked him,” her supporter wrote.

Either way, Farrah Abraham’s topless pic not only showcased her surgically-enhanced body but also her popularity, albeit one that mixes supporters and critics together. Of course, that may not bother the TV personality so much as Teen Mom Talk Now noted that she may have interpreted these comments in a way that not many would understand.

According to the outlet, Farrah is under the impression that she “inspires” people with what she does, saying that couples and mothers are “wishing they were her.” Citing an interview with TMZ, the outlet revealed what the 26-year-old TV personality believed is the effect of her webcam shows, saying she has a “God-given gift.”

What do you think of Farrah Abraham’s topless pic and webcam shows? Sound off in the comments below.

