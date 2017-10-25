Scientology: Leah Remini Reveals What Happens To Children Who Reports Sexual Abuse

After Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath was picked up for another season, Leah Remini took it as a sign to continue her goal in exposing the truth about Scientology. The King of Queens actress, her partner, Mike Rinder, and their guests have repeatedly noted on the critical docuseries that members are being abused inside the controversial church. Now, two of her ex-Scientologist guests reveal what happens to children who reported that they were being molested.

Leah Remini teamed up with former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States, Mike Rinder, to expose what it’s really like being a member of Scientology. Just like the first season, the new installment of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath shares the real-life experiences of ex-Scientologists.

Mirriam Francis of Melbourne, Australia and Saina Kamula of California, tearfully recalled their childhood trauma as members of Scientology. The two women gave their accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of members of the controversial church.

Saina Kamula shared that she was a shy kid with no friends. She was also being bullied when she began attending the Scientology-run Apollo Training Academy because she didn’t speak English at the time.

At the age of eight, Saina Kamula said she was relieved when a teacher took her under his wing, but unfortunately, his friendship came with a price tag and he started to touch her inappropriately. She told her mother what happened but it was just swept under the rug.

Since her mother didn’t even try to help her, Saina Kamula shared that she reached out to another teacher and revealed what had happened to her. However, she was accused of “nattering” instead. “Nattering” is a Scientology term, which means “negative chatter.”

Leah Remini explained that being molested by a Scientology member basically means that it’s the victim’s fault. Scientologists believe that when someone reports abuse, the accuser is just being negative towards the accused.

Meanwhile, Mirriam Francis was sexually abused by someone close to her: her own father. The former member of Scientology revealed that her father started molesting her at the tender age of five.

When Mirriam Francis revealed during an audit that her father was a “suppressive person,” the auditor found her revelation impossible since her dad was a Sea Organization member, which is part of the higher ranks of Scientology. This just goes to show that when someone is in the higher rank, they are considered untouchables.

Scientology is challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.

