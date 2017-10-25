Heather Lind Accuses George H.W. Bush Of Sexual Harassment, Actress Claims Barbara Saw The Incident

Heather Lind dropped a shocking allegation on Tuesday. She alleged that former U.S. President George H.W. Bush sexually harassed her four years ago.

The actress claimed that she was assaulted while the ex-president was sitting on his wheelchair. She added that Barbara Bush saw what happened but she just watched and “rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.'”

Apparently, the 34-year-old star of AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies was not thrilled when she came across the photo of ex-President Barack Obama shaking hands with the 41st president of the United States of America. She said she was quite disturbed by the sight and decided to explain why via social media.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram account, she revealed that George H.W. Bush sexually harassed her by “touching her from behind.” She wrote that the incident took place during a photo-op event in 2014.

Heather Lind narrated that at that time that she got a chance to meet George H.W. Bush because she was promoting a historical TV show. She asserted that the assault happened while they were posing for a group photo.

Aside from Barbara Bush, it seems that many others also saw the act because Heather said Bush’s security told her she should not have stood beside the ex-president for the photo-op.

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” Heather wrote on Instagram.

The star further said that she thinks the former president was power tripping when he assaulted her. But she quickly added she has power too, and she can use it against him.

“What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really. I can refuse to call him President and call out other abuses of power when I see them,” she wrote.

At the end of her post, Heather Lind added the #MeToo hashtag. The tag trended on social media and became a social movement that urges women to share their sexual abuse stories. It all started after a lot of women came out and admitted that they were sexually harassed and abused by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Meanwhile, the photo of George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama that “disturbed” Heather Lind was taken during the fundraising effort for hurricane relief. All five past U.S. presidents came together to help thousands of citizens affected by the disaster.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy for AMC/Getty Images]