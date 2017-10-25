Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor: Fifth Round Draft To Superstar

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor hit the first home run of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Dodgers Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead. The first inning started with little action until the Dodgers’ half of the inning. The lead off pitch from Astros’ Dallas Keuchel went to Chris Taylor as a 447-foot home run. Excitement filled the stadium as LA’s prized player started out the series in a major way.

Although Taylor is now the Dodgers’ pride and joy, he was not always one of their leading players. Drafted in 2012 as a fifth-round pick by the Mariners, Taylor worked his way up the ranks as a promising utility player. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2016 after suffering a broken wrist. His coaches had high hopes in spite of his stats and quickly encouraged him to work on his swing. Hitting as low as -11 runs above average (RAA), Taylor enters the World Series with an astonishing 31 RAA. How did a mid-level player become a superstar in such a short time?

The secret lies in his swing, perseverance, and ability to adjust on the fly. Working together with his team, Taylor evolved from a slap-hit approach to a more aggressive method. He has focused on each aspect from his leg kick and swing to his stance. According to his teammates and coaches, he has kept a positive attitude and works tirelessly to improve. His hard work and dedication paid off as he won the NLCS MVP award together with teammate Justin Turner. Turner has worked extensively with Taylor on batting skills, noting that his teammate has evolved from a decent hitter to a dangerous one.

Taylor’s hard work and dangerous batting will give the Houston Astros a run for their money as the World Series continues. The Dodgers’ game one performance sets the stage for a fierce competition as the World Series continues in Los Angeles. Together with his teammates, Chris Taylor has worked on his techniques and evolved into a powerful, multi position player. This World Series may be just the beginning for this talented star.

