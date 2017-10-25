Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 15? [Spoilers]

After the final redemption challenge of the season on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, TJ Lavin surprised the remaining players with some huge news. Then the pressure was on as they competed to earn a spot in the final challenge on The Challenge 30, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 15 results from tonight below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, there was another challenge where the winners got to send someone to the redemption house right away. The fastest times came from Jenna and Hunter, so they got to eliminate someone and they picked Jordan and Veronica. From there, there was another elimination challenge and this one had Derrick taking on Johnny Bananas and Britni taking on Camila. It was Camila and Derrick winning the challenge, so Johnny Bananas and Britni also headed to the redemption house and they will all face off in the final redemption challenge of the season tonight.

The Houses

Both houses were worried about what was to come. They got a clue from TJ Lavin, as the next day was going to bring them all together.

Redemption Challenge

The players headed out to meet TJ and it was redemption challenge time, which was the last redemption challenge. For this challenge, they will put their head through a hole to get a combination code. The players still in the game get to whack them with these tools to distract them. Once they got the correct code, they would unlock a puzzle they had to solve. The first girl done and first two guys done won a spot back in the game. It was two guys since Nelson got booted earlier in the season for fighting.

Ready to hammer this one home tonight! ???? @ChallengeMTV is new at 10/9c – see ya there! #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/BvSnmtZ7GA — Tony Raines (@t_raines33) October 24, 2017

Results

The girls went first and it was not really a close one, as Cara Maria won this one and is back in the competition on The Challenge XXX. For the guys, it wasn’t really a close one either. We watched CT and Jordan finish the puzzle and they are back in the game. That means the other seven players (Aneesa, Leroy, Veronica, Dario, Britni, Johnny Bananas, and Jemmye) were eliminated for good. TJ said the game would change from here.

“Celebratory” Dinner

The players head out for a dinner, but it wasn’t all good and fun. Cara Maria was not happy with Kailah, Jenna, and Tori and she tried to call them out at dinner. Kailah said she will talk on her terms, not on Cara Maria’s. Jordan was over it all, as he told Cara Maria to just enjoy dinner and be glad she is back.

The Talk and Hunter’s Wrist

Cara Maria and Kailah talked and tried to make amends, but it did not turn out that well. Cara Maria felt that Kailah was playing dirty. Hunter had his wrist checked out and they put a cast on him. They said it would take three weeks to heal with doing nothing, but he is going to stay in the competition.

Another Purge

The players arrived and TJ surprised them all, as he told them he was lying to them all season long. They are not playing for a share of $350,000, but they are actually playing for a share of $1,000,000. He shocked them, as it was time for another purge. The top two guys and girls from this challenge would be heading into the final challenge. The other six players were in danger of going home.

SURPRISE! Y'all aren't playing for a mere $350k, you're actually playing for 1 MILLION DOLLARS! ???????????? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/KWpZSlnB7M — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) October 25, 2017

The Challenge

Since this challenge was so important, TJ let them pick their own teams. The teams were Cara Maria and CT, Jenna and Tony, Kailah and Hunter, Tori and Jordan, and Camila and Derrick. For this challenge, they would compete in a series of obstacles together. At the final checkpoint, they would split up and compete as individuals.

Results

It was Cara Maria & CT and Jordan & Tori getting to the puzzle first. Camila and Derrick got there next, but it was too late. Cara Maria & CT and Jordan & Tori earned a spot in the final challenge on The Challenge XXX. TJ said he is sending those four players on a nice little trip away, as the remaining six players will compete in another challenge. One more guy and one more girl will join those four in the final challenge, but that will be determined next week.

What do you think of the results on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]