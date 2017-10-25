Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell Broke One Major Engagement Rule?

Newly married Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell seem to have broken a major rule before they got married. The Duggar family is known for having strict rules when it comes to courtship and engagement. But the Duggar children have also been breaking these rules.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, who tied the knot last month, went on a unchaperoned date, per OK! Magazine, which is a big no for the family. In a video clip released by TLC, the couple went on a picnic days before their wedding to talk about their big day. The two were alone in front of the camera while they talk and imagine their life doing a lot of things together.

As fans of the Duggars already know, the family has a strict set of rules, which include no full hugs, no kissing and definitely no unchaperoned dates. Did the couple break the dating rule and had a picnic without any family member accompanying them? While the two looked alone in the video, it turned out that they had a chaperone. At the beginning of the video, Jana Duggar, Joe’s eldest sister, can be seen walking behind them as they look for a spot to set their picnic blanket.

This is not the first time that a Duggar reportedly broke courting rules. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth previously admitted to breaking some rules as they get carried away by the moment.

Joe, 23, and Kendra, 18, got married on September 8 after four months of being engaged. The couple’s wedding was featured in the finale of Counting On Season 6. After tying the knots, the couple flew to Greece for their honeymoon. They shared some details of their honeymoon and new life as a married couple, saying that they were excited being in another country and experiencing new things together. While in Greece, Kendra shared a video blog where she said they were looking forward to parasailing, paddle boarding, making sandals and just walking through the market.

Kendra added that among the enjoyable things now is that they can spend so much time together. “I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time. Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing,” she said.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]