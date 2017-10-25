‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ News: Dorit Kemsley Is Ready For Baby No. 3

Are Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “P.K.” Kemsley, ready for a third child?

Over the weekend, as Dorit Kemsley treated her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and several other celebrities to a sneak peek at the upcoming Spring/Summer 2018 collection of her new fashion line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, at the Truck Club in Culver City, California, the reality star opened up about her potential future pregnancy.

“I think that if that happens, then it happens. I’m not focused on it, but I do also think that I’m put on this Earth and designed to be able to multitask, and be able to have a family, and have young babies and still have a career,” Dorit Kemsley explained to Us Weekly magazine, according to a report on October 23.

Dorit Kemsley, who is currently mom to 3-year-old Jagger and 20-month-old Phoenix, also pointed out that she has tons of help and support from her loved ones.

In addition to the two children Dorit and Paul Kemsley share, the reality star is also stepmom to her husband’s three older children from his previous marriage. However, despite their already large family, Dorit Kemsley said that she is still longing to have a baby around and is certainly not ruling out the idea of further expanding her family.

A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Dorit Kemsley said that she is excited to get back to her career in fashion after taking five years off to focus on starting a family with her husband. That said, when it comes to the possibility of a baby, the reality star wouldn’t put the idea on hold for her career. Instead, the multi-tasker is sure she can do it all and feels she has a great balance in her life the moment.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

According to Us Weekly magazine, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 will premiere sometime this November but Bravo TV has yet to make an official announcement.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]