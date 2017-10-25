Amy Roloff Hangs Out With Pirates Of The Caribbean Star, Boyfriend Chris Marek On Last Pumpkin Patch Weekend

Amy Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, seems to have spent the last Pumpkin Patch weekend of the season well by hanging out with her boyfriend Chris Marek and with an old family friend and star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Martin Klebba.

Amy posted a couple of photos with Chris and Martin in front of the Roloff Farm 2017 Pumpkin Patch Weekend sign. The first photo shows Amy with Klebba, who also happens to be a little person. Martin has a form of dwarfism known as acromicris dysplasia. Amy, meanwhile, has what is called achondroplasia.

The 48-year-old Martin plays Marty in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Klebba is part of the Black Pearl crew led by Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. Incidentally, Amy was dressed as a pirate last weekend.

Klebba has also starred on television and in films such as Cradle 2 the Grave and All’s Faire in Love. Klebba also makes a living as a stunt actor. He can be seen performing stunts in movies like Hancock, Meet the Spartans, Van Helsing, and Zombieland.

Fans of Little People, Big World probably know Klebba more as a guest on the hit reality TV show from TLC. Martin is a close friend of Amy, which is why he was featured before on the show. The two got to spend some time hanging out at the last Pumpkin Patch weekend for the season as Klebba and his family visited the farm. Martin was also game to have his picture taken with fans while he was there.

Speaking of fans, Amy’s number one admirer was also at Roloff Farms to put a smile on her face. Amy revealed that her boyfriend Chris visited her at Roloff Farms during Pumpkin Patch weekend as often as he could. In fact, Amy said that Chris was there once a day every weekend.

This is news for fans of Little People, Big World who assumed that Marek was not at the farm these past weekends, including the one when the rest of the Roloff family, sans Amy, surprised Matt for his 56th birthday. It was rumored that Amy was not happy at the time because of Matt’s girlfriend and their former farm manager, Caryn Chandler. Caryn was accused of reportedly overshadowing Amy during the Pumpkin Patch weekend. The rumor that Amy was not invited to the party arranged by Chandler only made things worse.

Some of the commenters on Amy and Chris’ photo couldn;t help but criticize Marek and the relationship itself. One person said that she stil didnlt trust Chris while another said that Amy is not a “wise woman” for choosing “human pleasure” over family. The commenter also claimed that Amy knows she did wrong.

True fans of Amy were quick to show their support for her and Chris.One of them said that Amy did nothing wrong since she was already divorced from Matt when she started dating Chris. Another follower said that she was happy that Amy and Chris are proving their detractors wrong. Many of their fans also expressed their gladness that Amy and Chris’ relationship is going strong.

[Featured Photo by Amy Roloff/Facebook]