Hillary Clinton, DNC Paid For ‘Dirty’ Dossier Claiming Trump Paid Prostitutes To Pee On Bed Obama Had Slept In

Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped to pay for the creation of a dossier that made a series of salacious claims against Donald Trump, including the now-infamous report that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed that former President Barack Obama had slept in.

The dossier was compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who has close ties to the U.S. intelligence community and a number of contacts deep within the Russian government. The research was initially funded by a still-unnamed GOP opponent of Donald Trump, but a new report claims that Hillary Clinton picked up the bill for its completion after Trump won the Republican primary.

A new report from the Washington Post claims that Marc E. Elias, representing Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, paid the Washington-based firm Fusion GPS to conduct the research.

“The dossier has become a lightning rod amid the intensifying investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia,” the report noted.

“Some congressional Republican leaders have spent months trying to discredit Fusion GPS and Steele, and tried to determine the identity of the Democrat or organization that paid for it.”

As the report noted, Donald Trump even tweeted over the weekend that the Justice Department and FBI should “immediately release who paid for it.”

The dossier — called “dirty” by the Daily Mail — made various claims about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, including claiming that members of Trump’s campaigns worked closely with Russian intelligence officials to spread dirt on Clinton. One of the most salacious claims was that Trump was caught on video paying prostitutes to urinate on a bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had slept in during a trip to Russia.

While many of the more salacious claims have not been verified, many other points have been verified including meetings between Trump campaign officials and Russian officials.

Despite the viral report on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid for the Trump dossier, it had long been reported that she was involved in its completion. Back in January of this year, the New York Times had noted that a client supporting Clinton had paid Fusion GPS.

Hillary Clinton's campaign paid for dirty dossier on Trump | Daily Mail Online: https://t.co/gesU9lfTLu — pops (@pops131) October 24, 2017

“After it became clear that Mr. Trump would be the Republican nominee, Democratic clients who supported Hillary Clinton began to pay Fusion GPS for this same opposition research,” the report noted.

A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s campaign did not respond to the Washington Post’s request for a comment on the report that she and the DNC paid for the Donald Trump dossier.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]