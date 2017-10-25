Josh Duggar Outrages Fans With Baby Meredith’s Photo, Anna Duggar Pressured To Share New Baby Picture

Josh Duggar saw some spotlight when his fifth baby came into the world this past September. After two years of not being included in his family’s Facebook updates, Josh and his wife Anna began appearing in the wedding videos and photo posts. Anna also started using her Twitter again, featuring their kids and posting new pictures of her family for the fans to enjoy. However, his resurgence caused an uproar on Facebook and he immediately withdrew his presence from his family’s social media accounts. Now, the fans are clamoring for more updates as Josh and Anna try to move on from the scandal that wrecked their family.

In 2015, the loyal fans of 19 Kids and Counting found out that Josh Duggar molested five underage girls, four of them being his sisters. With the Ashley Madison hack, it was also revealed that he was an active user of the website that links people looking for extramarital affairs. This immediately got the Duggar family’s famous show canceled and TLC had to set up a spin-off, Counting On, with the caveat that Josh Duggar will not appear in any episodes.

Earlier this year, Josh and Anna Duggar came back into the scene by announcing that they are expecting their fifth baby after two years of working on their marriage.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” they wrote in their announcement. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time. As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year”

Mason Garrett Duggar came into the world in September, but since then, the couple has been quiet again. So when a picture of Josh and Anna’s baby daughter, Meredith Duggar, was featured on the family’s Facebook page, it caused all sorts of uproar from the followers.

“I’m still so upset that they can’t feature Josh,” one fan commented. “How do they get to be a testimony of God’s redemptive power if they can’t show the healing?”

“Put Josh back with his family please,” another one requested.

Other fans started to ask for more of new baby pictures.

A fan asked, “When do we get to see more photos of her baby brother?”

“TLC won’t allow them to feature Josh but I’m surprised in the Duggar family page they don’t show the kid’s with their parents,” another wrote. “I would love to see pictures of the new baby.”

While Josh and Anna limit their posts, due to backlash from critics, others have been posting about the baby. Recently Josiah Duggar, Josh’s younger brother, leaked a picture of Mason on his Instagram page.

Got to spend some time hanging out with the newest member of the family this weekend! #unclesi #mason A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

The last time that Anna Duggar posted on her Twitter was to celebrate her daughter Mackynzie’s birthday. While she released a never-been-seen-before family picture, it did not include the new baby in it.

Happy Birthday Mackynzie! ????You have grown up so much over the last 8 years & we love you! ❤️#Kynzie ???? pic.twitter.com/uJ5P7YIbem — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 9, 2017

Do you think Josh Duggar and his wife will ever be able to come back on Counting On?

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]