Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender’s Secret Honeymoon Thwarted On Instagram, Oscar Actors Get Married

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have been secretive about their relationship from the get-go. They first met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a married, childless couple, and the rest, as they say, has been history. After three years of long-distance dating, the Oscar winner and nominated actor tied their knot in a simple ceremony in Ibiza. They hoped to have their honeymoon under wraps as well, but it has been exposed by an eager Italian fan on Instagram.

The 29-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor had their fateful meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans in September 2014. The director of the film, Derek Cianfrance, is famous for requiring his actors actually live together before he starts filming anything. He did that to Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams for Blue Valentine, for which the two actors lived in a small house with Michelle’s daughter. She famously said that she often had “to remind herself that she didn’t actually marry Gosling,” according to Stuff NZ.

Ironically enough, neither Alicia nor Michael “was especially keen on living at a remote New Zealand lighthouse for the duration” of the filmmaking.

“Initially I thought, ‘Oh god, this is going to be hell: on this peninsula in the middle of the nowhere,” Michael Fassbender said. “It turned out to be a really unique experience, to be in such an extreme environment.”

Derek Cianfance sang praises about the couple in a way that almost foresaw their marriage.

“What I saw was two great people who were so supportive of each other, who were really picking each other up, and pushing each other…. They were an undeniably good match,” he said to Vanity Fair. “They were going to make one another better. And they were better together.”

Fast forward three years and now they are a married couple in real life. According to People Magazine, the two got married over an October weekend in Ibiza, after all the summer tourists fled the island.

They also made sure to keep their honeymoon unnoticed by the media, but an unwitting Italian fan, whose mother owned the bed and breakfast that the couple stayed in, disclosed their location.

“That B&B is called Relais dell’Abbazia, which can be found in Verona’s historical quarter,” reports E! Online. “A website for the B&B describes it as, “A cozy and quiet atmosphere welcomes guests, caused by thick walls and low ceilings reflecting a dimmed and relaxing light. Françoise and Franco are the friendly and attentive owners who will quickly make you feel at home.””

The newlyweds were probably enticed by the fact that this place had “thick walls.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]