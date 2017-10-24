Carson Daly Pens Emotional Message As Father Tragically Passes Away Just One Month After His Mother’s Death

To say that it has been a rough few months for Today Show host Carson Daly would be an understatement.

Just a month ago, Daly lost his beloved mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, suddenly. According to E! News, the Today co-host’s mother passed away at her home in Palm Desert, California after suffering a heart attack. Caruso was only 73-years-old at the time of her passing. Daly’s co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer, shared the terrible news with viewers on Monday, September 18 on the Today Show.

One month after his mother’s tragic passing, Carson has taken to his Instagram account to share with fans that his beloved father has also passed away. In the post, Carson reveals to his followers that his Pops passed away today with “absolute dignity & pride.” The post goes on to say that his father, Richard Caruso, was a hero to many who exemplified great faith and hard work. At the end of the post, Daly thanked fans for their continued support.

According to Perez Hilton, Caruso was actually Daly’s stepfather and his biological dad died from cancer when Carson was only 5-years-old. But Daly always considered Richard as a father and even referred to him as “dad.”

E! News reports that Caruso endured a long and hard battle with bone cancer before his tragic passing. After hearing the news, many of Daly’s Today Show colleagues reached out to Daly on social media by commenting on his Instagram post.

“He had so much to be proud of in his family. And you poured your heart out for him. Love and prayers,” Savannah Guthrie wrote.

Jenna Bush Hager also chimed in, telling Daly that she was sending him “so much love.” Following the passing of his mother, Carson told Today Show viewers that he was still “healing” after her unexpected loss. He expressed that he was still in shock after her really “rough” passing.

In the days prior to his stepfather’s death, Daly shared a few posts on social media to honor his late mother, who also happened to be a broadcaster. One throwback photo of the pair together showed a young Carson getting a kiss from his mother. The caption simply read, “this is what unconditional love looks like,” before the talk show host asked God to give him strength.

This is what unconditional love looks like. God give me the continued strength I need right now. #tbt

Daly’s Instagram post that honors his late father has already received a ton of love. After just three hours of being posted, the photo has already gained over 11,000 likes as well as 1,100 comments, most of which are fans who are expressing their well-wishes for the grieving star.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]