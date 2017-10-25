Robert Guillaume, ‘Benson’ Star And Rafiki’s Voice In ‘Lion King’, Succumbs To Cancer

Robert Guillaume, the Emmy-winning actor who voiced Rafiki in Lion King and starred in Benson, has died. He was 89.

Robert passed away on Tuesday morning at his home in Los Angeles. His wife, Donna Brown Guillaume, told the Associated Press that the two-time Emmy winner succumbed to complications of prostate cancer. She also shared that his husband had been battling these health problems for about 25 years.

The St. Louis local was most well-known for his role as Benson DuBois in the Soap primetime TV sitcom. Seeing how the actor’s character became so popular, the ABC Network executives was persuaded to produce a spinoff that was simply titled, Benson.

The spinoff was a big success and it was on the air from 1979 to 1986. This was the show that made Robert famous and rich. It was also his role as the sharp and forthright butler of a governor’s mansion named Benson DuBois that gave him his two Emmy Awards.

He won his first Emmy in 1979 for Soap and got his second in 1985 for Benson. Robert Guillaume’s other achievements were obtained before appearing in television sitcoms. In 1977, he was nominated at the Tony Awards for his role as Nathan Detroit in the all-black version of Guys and Dolls musical play.

While acting in theatre, Robert also became the first African-American to sing the title role of Phantom of the Opera. He appeared in this musical as the only black cast member in Los Angeles.

Robert’s most recent works include the ABC comedy-drama series Sports Night that ran for two seasons from 1998-2000. He also appeared in movies like the original and sequels of the Lion King, Lean on Me (1989), First Kid (1996) and Big Fish (2003).

Although Robert Guillaume was a star on television, film, and onstage, his ultimate dream was becoming the first black tenor to sing at the Metropolitan Opera.

Sorry to hear about passing of great comic actor Robert Guillaume. Fact that will make me sound old…Benson was a spinoff of Soap. pic.twitter.com/I5LF4xgqL6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Robert Guillaume almost left the show business in 1999. According to Los Angeles Times, the actor who was 71-years-old at that time, collapsed in his Sports Night dressing room. He was brought to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for a stroke.

The stroke was minor and resulted from a blood clot that blocked the circulation of blood to his brain. It could be fatal though, but Robert survived after undergoing weeks of treatment and therapy. He was able to make a comeback on television until he retired in early 2000.

Finally, after his illustrious career, Robert Guillaume traveled the nation after becoming the new spokesman for the American Stroke Association.

[Featured Image by Chris Martinez, File/AP Images]