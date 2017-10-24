Is Stassi Schroeder Planning To Quit ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Season 6?

Will Stassi Schroeder quit Vanderpump Rules after Season 6?

After returning to her full-time role on the Bravo TV show last year after a brief hiatus from the series, Stassi Schroeder has hinted at her future exit from the show on Instagram from Europe.

As she continued to enjoy spending time with her longtime friend and Vanderpump Rules guest star Rachael O’Brien, Stassi Schroeder shared a photo post on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she is contemplating a possible move to Paris, France.

“Just debating whether to give up every single effing thing I love & move to Paris,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the caption of a post from Restaurant L’Avenue.

Stassi Schroeder has been in France for the past several days as her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, and Kristen Doute, remain in Los Angeles, where filming has continued on the upcoming sixth season of the show, and prior to her trip to France, Schroeder spent time in London, England.

Stassi Schroeder was featured on Vanderpump Rules in a full-time role when the show first began airing as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2013 and has continued to appear on the show ever since. That said, she took a short break from filming after the show’s second season due to a temporary move to New York City.

While Stassi Schroeder eventually returned to Los Angeles from the Big Apple with her then-boyfriend Patrick Meagher in tow, she appeared only in a part-time role on Vanderpump Rules once she came back to the west coast. Then, after reconciling her friendships with Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, Schroeder was brought back to her full-time role for Season 5.

As for her romance with Meagher, Schroeder and her on-again, off-again boyfriend parted ways with one another most recently in August of this year.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.

