Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Thoughts On Ben Affleck’s Apology To Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead is speaking out about Ben Affleck’s apology to his other half Hilarie Burton of One Tree Hill. Us Weekly shared what Jeffrey had to say about an incident between Hilarie and Ben in the past that she is just now getting an apology for from Affleck. Jeffrey and Hilarie have one son, age 7, and are expecting another one.

Recently, Hilarie Burton spoke out about how Ben Affleck groped her years ago while on a television show. It was during a 2003 appearance on Total Request Live. Now 14 years later, Ben is speaking out as all of the Harvey Weinstein accusations come to light.

After Hilarie talked about it, Ben went to Twitter and said, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” Burton replied to a fan about it and explained that she didn’t forget, but was just a kid. She was pretty young when she was in her One Tree Hill days.

Jeffrey Dean is speaking out and “of course” he is happy that Ben Affleck apologized. It doesn’t sound like he actually reached out to Hilarie Burton, but instead just sent out that tweet for the entire world to see. Morgan went on to explain that he didn’t make a big deal out of any of this because Hilarie didn’t. It sounds like he has her back no matter what. He feels like it is definitely time for a change and feels like everyone who is coming out about it all is really brave. He also mentioned being proud of his wife.

Right now a lot of women are coming forward with sexual accusations against various people. This all started when the word came out about what had been going on with Harvey Weinstein for years. Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead hopes that this means things are about to change in this business.

It leaves a mark. #metoo A post shared by Hilarie Burton (@hilarieburton) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

