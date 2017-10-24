Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Back Together? They’re Spotted Hanging Out At Her Los Angeles Home

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are sparking rumors of a reconciliation but not everything is as it seems.

According to a new report, Gomez and Bieber have spent time with one another on at least a couple of occasions in recent weeks, but when it comes to the 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer’s relationship with The Weeknd, Gomez and Abel Tesfaye are reportedly still going strong.

On October 24, TMZ shared photos of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arriving to her Studio City, California home on Sunday night, October 22, and revealed that the former couple had allegedly spent time with one another last week as well. As the outlet explained, Gomez and Bieber were joined by several friends at her Los Angeles home over the weekend, but Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, was noticeably absent. That said, sources have confirmed to TMZ that Tesfaye was not in the dark about the hangout session between his girlfriend and her ex.

On Sunday, Justin Bieber was first to arrive to Selena Gomez’s home in his white G-Wagon, while she pulled in 10 minutes later in a black Cadillac Escalade.

While The Weeknd would have surely appreciated being included in the get together, he couldn’t make it due to his grueling tour schedule, which currently has the singer in Miami, Florida, where he’s set to perform a show later tonight.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber reportedly spent time tonight until after midnight on Sunday but TMZ‘s sources insisted that there was nothing romantic about their time together. Although Gomez and Bieber have been known to break up and make up frequently, they have been nothing more than friends since Gomez sparked a romance with Abel Tesfaye earlier this year.

As for when Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began communicating again, the outlet said they got back in touch with one another last month around the time Gomez went public with her kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since January and were spotted together most recently in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed a visit to Universal Studios in Hollywood earlier this month.

