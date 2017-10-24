Dorit Kemsley Hosts Preview Event For Beverly Beach By Dorit During ‘RHOBH’ Season 8

Dorit Kemsley hosted an exciting event on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

As filming continued on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Dorit Kemsley hosted a preview event for her new fashion line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, at the Trunk Club in Culver City, California for over 200 guests, including Kemsley’s co-stars, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Erika Jayne, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, and her husband, Paul “P.K” Kemsley.

As fans of the popular Bravo TV reality series may know, Dorit Kemsley has returned to her career in fashion after taking a five-year hiatus from the industry as she welcomed her two children, Jagger and Phoenix.

During the event on Saturday night, Dorit Kemsley and her celebrity guests posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside the event, where they enjoyed specialty Absolut Elyx cocktails followed by an exclusive look at Kemsley’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. Kemsley was also treated to a speech from her husband, “P.K.,” who reportedly prompted a dramatic reveal of the catwalk, which included a tunnel for guests to walk through and life-sized palm trees.

After treating her guests to a stunning array of swimwear, including colorful and vibrant bikinis, Dorit Kemsley thanked her guests and her husband for their support. In addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley also received support from other celebrities, including Brett Zimmerman, Courtney Turk, Erik Miles, Chris Appleton, and Jimmy Coco.

Dorit Kemsley and her family were added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year following the exits of Kathryn Edwards and Brandi Glanville. As fans may recall, Kemsley was introduced to the cast by Lisa Vanderpump, a longtime friend of Kemsley and her husband.

While an official cast announcement has not yet been made regarding the upcoming eighth season of the show, Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof have been spotted with Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars on numerous occasions, which seems to suggest that they will appear on the show when it returns.

To see more of Dorit Kemsley and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Camille Grammer, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, which is scheduled to air sometime in December.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]