Are Selena Gomez’s New Song Lyrics About Her Battle With Lupus?

Selena Gomez has a new song coming soon, and ahead of the track’s release on Thursday, rumors are swirling in regard to the topic of the single.

According to a new report, fans are convinced that the song could be an ode to Gomez’s ongoing struggles with lupus, which have already resulted in the singer seeking treatment for mental health issues in 2016 and undergoing a kidney transplant earlier this year.

On October 24, Hollywood Life shared a report in regard to the new single, “Wolves,” revealing that the track also includes EDM producer Marshmello. As the outlet explained to readers, the word “lupus” means “wolf” in Latin. So, when it comes to the upcoming track, it may be Gomez’s most emotional song yet.

As fans of Selena Gomez may recall, the singer hinted that she would be sharing an emotional track about her lupus struggles last month when she revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant for the very first time. In her post to her fans and followers on Instagram, which included a photo of herself in a hospital bed, Gomez said that she looked forward to sharing more about her health battle with fans “soon.”

Selena Gomez’s new song, “Wolves,” is the third track from her upcoming album. Over the summer, the 25-year-old released her first two singles, “Bad Liar” and “Fetish.”

While fans will have to wait until “Wolves” is officially released to hear exactly what it is about, Selena Gomez teased a couple of the lyrics, including “I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been crying with the wolves,” days ago.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer’s romance with The Weeknd appears to be going strong, and weeks ago, a report claimed the couple had temporarily moved in together in New York City.

In September, a source confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that the couple is renting a luxury apartment in the Greenwich Village area of NYC as Gomez continues to film her new movie with Woody Allen and The Weeknd prepares to wrap up his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating one another in January of this year.

