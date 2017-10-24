‘The Sims 4’ Veterinarian Job Includes Medicine Creation, Rewards New Items

In addition to introducing pets like cats and dogs to The Sims 4, the upcoming “Cats & Dogs” expansion will also add the veterinarian job. Sims can become veterinarians, run their own clinics, manage employees, and care for the entire neighborhood’s pets. Like other businesses in The Sims 4, players will have to improve the rating of their clinics to unlock more veterinarian perks.

Sims that become veterinarians will have to set up their clinics with their animal clients in mind. Keeping pet stress down is important for successful exams. Having to wait too long for an exam or having a poor ambiance may drive a clinic’s star rating down. Veterinarians will have to consider all of these aspects and more to run a thriving business.

Pets can be afflicted with a number of ailments in The Sims 4. Mouth moths, Gilded Guts Disorder, fleas, and more issues may present themselves to pets. Stinky fur, icy fur, and even glow nose may affect a pet. Veterinarians can diagnose a problem before treating it. Sprays, shots, and even surgery are possible treatments for pet problems according to the official game website. Pets can even be spayed and neutered, and in The Sims 4, this process can be reversed as well.

Veterinarians and their employees can even craft medicines to aid in treatment. Medicine can be stocked in vending machines for extra Simoleons and it can be used during an exam to calm down a pet. Training employees, increasing the clinic’s star rating, and caring for animals will unlock new perks for the business.

In The Sims 4, a veterinarian Sim can even train their household in the practice. A family full of veterinarians will cut costs in a clinic since they do not need to be paid. All employees will need to be trained, praised, disciplined, and more. Players can even set clinic outfits like the bear suit if they also own “Outdoor Retreat.”

“Cats & Dogs” is the fourth expansion for the simulation title since its release in 2014. The veterinarian job, pets, new clothes for Sims, accessories for pets, and new decorations are included in the expansion. As the Inquisitr reported, pets will have hidden traits in addition to chosen traits. These furry friends will come to The Sims 4 on November 10.

