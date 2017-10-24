‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Andre, Robin, And WSB-Cassadine Connection To Patient 6 Revealed

General Hospital spoilers hint that Dr. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) is key to unraveling the two Jasons mystery. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) is neck deep in this mess, but he’s not the big boss. It seems that all of this ties back to deep, dark secrets from the WSB and linked to the Cassadines. But which Jason is which and when were they swapped? And how does Andre tie into this? Here’s a look at the events and clues that tell us how Drew got Jason’s memories and Andre’s role in this mess.

Dirty Cassadine-WSB secrets

Back on General Hospital in 2014, Victor Cassadine (Thaao Penghlis) was both director of the WSB and head of Crichton-Clark Clinic. Given that Andre is a WSB profiler and shrink, it’s clear that is how he was introduced to the two Jasons story. GH writers are interweaving Jason’s known history with new information to create room for Drew Quartermaine. Just as the WSB created the Chimera toxin weapon, they had other secret projects afoot including one to create assassins.

Once Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) and Victor knew that Crichton-Clark was compromised and the good guys were coming to raid them, they had to move to Plan B. It seems likely that the Q twins were swapped at Crichton-Clark since the Jason from the clinic was constantly with Robin until they parted ways in Port Charles. From there he was grabbed by Helena’s goons, then jumped out of a car, was run over by Ava Jerome (Maura West), and then had facial surgery to look like Billy Miller.

Jasons not swapped back in the day

There’s also a persistent General Hospital rumor that Jason and Drew Q were swapped at the time of the big car crash in 1995 that made him Stone Cold. That was proven untrue by an important piece of medical history. When Jason was in the wreck in ’95, a piece of the car’s dash was lodged in his nose and traveled up to his brain. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) removed that bit in surgery in 2011. That means the same Jason was in Port Charles from 1995 through 2011.

Drew Quartermaine was dropped off at an orphanage, according to Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang), after he fell (or was pushed) down a flight of stairs as a child. This trauma left him with the brain damage scars that convinced the General Hospital docs that new Jason had the same brain injuries as old Jason. After Drew was left at the foundling home, he had a separate life apart from the Quartermaines and Franco (Roger Howarth) but eventually wound up in Helena’s hands.

Andre pushed Jason’s memories into Drew’s head

One of the big questions that General Hospital spoilers have yet to answer is how Drew Q has Jason’s memories. That’s where Andre comes in as a top head shrinker for the WSB who’s also a dirty doc doing evil Cassadine business for Victor. Since Andre work for Victor, that adds up to how he got involved in the two Jasons storyline. Andre is a skilled shrink that’s able to retrieve and implant memories. That’s why Drew has only some of Jason’s memories, but not all.

GH spoilers say by using known history, photos, and psychotropic drugs, Andre was able to implant memories into Drew Q, Helena’s secret assassin, so that he could masquerade as Jason Morgan. Meanwhile, Helena and Victor had moved Jason from Crichton-Clark to the clinic in Russia for safe-keeping. She Knows Soaps reports that General Hospital has Dr. Klein reporting to Andre, but the shrink isn’t the big boss. There’s someone else in charge of this operation that has yet to be revealed.

Andre’s time is running out

Other General Hospital spoilers say the genie can’t go back in the bottle and Patient 6 can’t be contained. On today’s GH, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) found Patient 6, aka Jason Morgan, at the safe house and spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise Sonny trusts his instincts and knows Patient 6 is Jason but doesn’t know how another Jason has embedded himself in everyone’s lives. But Sonny’s not the only one that knows the truth. Franco is closing in on the truth, and so is Ava Jerome (Maura West).

After seeing Franco’s drawings of Jason’s old face, Ava realizes something is up. She snatched one of the drawings so she can try and sort things out. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say Ava goes looking for evidence and Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) might help. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) also has info about the second Jason in town. This lays the groundwork for the public reveal of both Jasons this Friday. Andre is desperate and sends goons in to try and snatch Patient 6 and chaos erupts.

Robin back to explain it all?

General Hospital spoilers promise that someone that knew what happened at Crichton-Clark must unravel the mystery. Helena is presumed dead, and so is Victor. But one conspirator survived, William Eichner (Mitchell Fink), who helped run the clinic and was taken into WSB custody before Victor blew up the building. And Andre also knows the truth, but why would either of these bad guys come clean? It’s time for Robin Scorpio to come back to Port Charles and clear the air.

Soap Opera News reports that Kimberly McCullough may be coming back to GH soon as the voice of reason to explain the mystery of the two Jasons. Yesterday, fans tweeted to Kimberly about a return of Robin as part of the two Jason story, and she hinted at her return. When a fan tweeted that Robin needed to come back “to explain the clinic and her part,” McCullough tweeted back “you might be on to something, ” and since McCullough is recurring, it seems likely she’ll be back soon.

