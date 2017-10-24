Teresa Giudice Spends Time With Former ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Brandi Glanville

Teresa Giudice recently traveled to Los Angeles and reunited with a couple of former housewives.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of Instagram posts this week which included her former co-star Dina Manzo and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville spending time with numerous other friends at the Beauty & Essex nightclub.

“What [a] great night filled with love and laughs,” Teresa Giudice wrote in the caption of an October 24 post on Instagram of herself and the other ladies.

In the photo, Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, and Brandi Glanville were seen posing at a table with long-stem red roses — and Manzo’s boyfriend, Dave Cantin. Also in the caption, Giudice revealed that Glanville’s longtime boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, was present as well.

Meanwhile, on Brandi Glanville’s page, the former reality star and mother of two said that the night was fun but hinted that she couldn’t quite remember all of it. As she explained, she went to the “dark side” with Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo.

All About the Real Housewives shared more details from Teresa Giudice’s outing with the women, revealing that Priscilla DiStasio, Giudice’s makeup artist, was also in tow.

Teresa Giudice and her co-stars were recently seen in the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As fans of the series may recall, the show was off the air briefly when Giudice served an 11-month prison term in Connecticut but once the mother of four was released, filming resumed and the show returned to Bravo TV.

As Teresa Giudice continues to focus on her daughters, including Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella, and her friends, her husband, Joe Giudice, remains incarcerated that the Fort Dix Correctional Facility, where he is currently serving a 41-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, her family, and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]