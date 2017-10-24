Melania Trump Offers Up Virtues But Spawns ‘Practice What You Preach’-Like Mindset On Social Media

Melania Trump’s trip to Michigan didn’t go off as smooth for the folks across the social media sites as it did for the First Lady. Social media users are finding some discrepancies in what Melania passed along to the schoolchildren in the Michigan school she stopped by to visit.

Her work with bullying is to be commended, as a serious attempt at doing away with this behavior is much needed and from all accounts, Melania was extremely serious about bringing bullying to a screeching halt. Melania was seen having a “sidebar” conversation with a small group of children and it is what she passed along in that sidebar that has some social media users reminding the First Lady about living in a glass house and throwing stones.

That somewhat private conversation in which just a handful of children were privy to, had Melania giving some more good advice. But according to some folks across the social media sites, it is not advice that she’s followed herself. One of the instructions offered to the kids in this small group was “Don’t try to copy someone else.” This is the piece of advice the online folks took off running with.

Melania to kids: "Don’t try to copy somebody."

????https://t.co/XxYJmmYC6d — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 24, 2017

Now it is not known in what context Melania was suggesting not to copy anyone else. The Washington Post suggests she could have been talking about peer pressure and telling the kids to not give in and do things just because everyone else is doing it. She did add “No drugs. No cigarettes.” to that conversation.

So Melania could have been discussing the childhood phenomena of peer pressure, but that is not an avenue some on the social media sites were ready to follow. Some folks couldn’t get past the word “copy” and pounced on an incident a while back that had to do with Melania giving a speech.

I don't mind Melania Trump copying Michelle Obama's words at all.

I wish her husband would copy Barack Obama's words.https://t.co/0iftMIrAjf — True Blue Liberal (@TrueBlueLiberal) August 14, 2017

Suddenly the memory of Melania’s 2016 Republican Convention speech bubbled up. This is the speech that some thought she borrowed a few of the words from a previous Michelle Obama speech. The floodgates opened spewing forth reminders for the First Lady. A couple of the tweets found on Twitter are posted below that are reminding folks about Melania’s speech last year.

"Don’t try to copy somebody.” (Melania Trump to Michigan Middle-Schooler, 10/23/17.) Umm, could you excuse me for a sec? — Mae T. (@mspoint1106) October 24, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]