People who work in the service industry, like waiters, bartenders, hairdressers, and stylists, often have the last laugh when it comes to getting bad tips or no tips by celebrities when they go to the press with photos of checks and stories of getting a headshot in lieu of a tip. But the following is a collection of the top-reported nightmare celebrity tippers who have been turned in by those in the service industry.

When dining out, it’s customary to leave a tip of between 15 and 20 percent for your server, and many people think that big-name actors, singers, and other celebs will tip well considering their big-time paydays, but that’s not always the case. And in some cases, celebrities can be cheap just like everyone else in the population.

And while it tends to be more interesting to note the Hollywood and even sports notables who leave a sad little tip, there are some famous people who are well known for leaving mind-blowingly generous tips for their servers. Recently, soccer star David Beckham left a $900 tip on his $100 tab at Joxer Daily’s Pub in Culver City, California. Beckham was there with his L.A. Galaxy teammates for drinks, and Beckham was said to only have had sparkling water for himself.

But for each David Beckham story of generosity, there is another story that leaves people scratching their heads. Britney Spears, one of the highest paid singers performing now in Las Vegas, paid her $250 bill at One Sunset in Los Angeles but left a tip of zero. Another top singer, Usher, is one of those people who leaves his autograph instead of a tip and allegedly tries to get someone else to pay the check itself.

Then there is Rachael Ray, who boasts about leaving a small or non-existent tip on her Food Network television show, $40 a Day, about dining while traveling on a budget and tells her viewers how to do it too. Sometimes on the show, Ray gives tips about how to eat out on the cheap, but reportedly, in reality, Rachael Ray tips 10 percent herself while dining out, despite having her own television series and many cookbooks.

Just last week, award-winning actress Faye Dunaway had a public meltdown at a salon in New York City where she went to get extensions. When Dunaway saw the bill for $3,000, she balked and was only willing to pay half. After the drama went public, Dunaway did pay the balance of the bill, but there is no word about any gratuity.

Kendall Jenner of KUWTK was publicly shamed when a Brooklyn bar posted her bar check with a zero tip on Instagram with a post that said, “Don’t forget to tip your bartenders.” Kendall said that she tipped with cash, but the bar, Baby’s All Right, says that that isn’t true.

Kirsten Dunst allegedly dined out at a top New York City restaurant and didn’t leave a tip on a $223 bill. The waitress went to Fox News to shame Dunst for leaving the staff with no gratuity. But according to servers, it’s even worse to do what actor Jeremy Piven does, which is to leave a signed DVD from the first season of the show Entourage, which appeared on HBO. One Los Angeles waiter claimed to have thrown the DVD at him on his way out of the restaurant.

But the chutzpah award might go to Tiger Woods, who allegedly tries to avoid playing the check altogether, according to one of his mistresses, Jamie Jungers.

“Tiger was always tight with money, when we’d go out for dinner, he never left a tip, or he’d ask for the meal to be complimentary because he was Tiger Woods. I just thought that was cheap, and it always embarrassed me.”

Do you think it’s wrong for anyone to stiff a server at a restaurant if the service is satisfactory? Do you think celebrities should expect that their bad tips will be made public?

