The Kardashians Just Earned $150 Million For Five More Seasons Of ‘KUWTK’

It looks like the Kardashian klan is sticking around for five more seasons of their hit reality show on E! Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially extended with a whopping payout of $150 million!

TMZ just broke the news of the Kardashian’s stellar deal, which nets the ladies $30 million a season. It’s the highest payday the famous family has ever earned for their reality show, up $10 million a season from their 2015 contract.

The TMZ source claims the deal is structured to allow the family to split up the money between them however they see fit. For now, it appears as the cash will be divided up between Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. There is no word yet on if Rob Kardashian will appear, but the chance is slim to none.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently in the middle of Season 14 on E! The new contract will prolong the show to a 19th season, but it’s unlikely it will stop there. The five new seasons will extend into 2019, with multiple seasons per year.

Fans are ecstatic with the news of five more seasons, meaning they will likely get to see three new Kardashian babies being raised on television. Khloe, Kylie, and Kim are all currently expecting (Kim via surrogate), and hopefully, fans will get a glimpse of the babies in these upcoming seasons.

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Kim does not now allow her children North, 4, and Saint, 1, to appear on the show, but Kourtney has displayed the lives of her three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, on the reality program.

Whether or not Scott Disick will return remains to be seen. The father of Kourtney’s children is currently romancing model Sofia Richie. Riche is 15 years his junior, and multiple outlets have reported that the Kardashians are not fans of this new relationship. Radar Online reported some bad blood between Kourtney and Sofia, as Kourtney made a diss about Scott dating “hookers.” It’s definitely a storyline fans would love to see play out on their televisions!

Kicking off the new season with our 10 year anniversary special tonight!!! 9/8c on E! #KeepItKardashian #KUWTK A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!

Are you ready to see more Kardashians? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]