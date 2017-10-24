‘Real Journey Of Discovery’: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Rian Johnson’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

A behind-the-scenes look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi directed by Rian Johnson has been released by USA Today.

The video follows Rian Johnson as he walks through the set of the eighth chapter in the main Star Wars saga. Johnson examines the sets of a world he’s been a fan of since he was a boy, reflecting on a time when he played with the action figures inside the Millennium Falcon.

Johnson, having written and directed the latest Star Wars film, approaches the world with the originality and innovation that has brought him his critical and commercial success. His last science fiction film was his critically acclaimed 2012 science fiction film Looper. Johnson is known for bringing fresh takes to conventional movie tropes like his debut neo-noir film Brick, which he set in the world of a high school.

The video also features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Mark Hamill, who all sing the praises of the writer/director.

“Rian is doing many unexpected things and taking characters in new directions,” said Ridley.

Boyega comments on how Johnson’s direction for the Star Wars characters individually, both old and new, are made to feel “fresh.” Hamill loves the way Johnson has created a story that truly feels like “a real journey of discovery.”

The director expresses his continued amazement at the whole process, though the spectacle of the sets and characters only lasts long enough for him to sit down and shoot the film. He talks about how he does this in order to ensure that the scenes take shape the way he’s written, only taking breaks to remind himself of the wonder of him directing this pop-culture phenomenon.

The trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi promises an ominous new take on the franchise. It’s setting up the stakes for a bigger story than previously told by, in a way, condemning the use of the force through its Luke Skywalker character.

The fear he feels will undoubtedly serve as a counter-perspective of how the force must be used. It’s an interesting theme utilized by Johnson to play with the audience’s idealism of what it means to be a Jedi or to use the force.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be in theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]