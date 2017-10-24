Duggar Family News: Jana Duggar Dating Friend Of Josh Duggar? Rumored Boyfriend Close To Jim Bob Duggar

Now that all the Duggars who were in courtships are married, all eyes are on Jana Duggar. She has been busy this summer; not with her own dating life, but with planning weddings for all her siblings. But recently, a new boyfriend candidate, who seems to be close friends with Josh Duggar, emerged, and she is now rumored to be dating him!

Considering that her sisters got married before they turned 23, Jana, at the age of 27, has never publicly courted. As Duggar girls do not pursue college, for the past decade, she has devoted most of her time doing work around the house, nurturing gardens, and taking care of her younger siblings. Especially now that every Duggar girl over the age of 18 has left the house, a lot of the work seems to fall on Jana.

But it looks like the days of cleaning up after her family may be over. According to the rumors, Jana Duggar may be dating Caleb Williams, who appeared front and center in a picture that the Duggar family posted on Facebook a few weeks ago. Unlike other men who have been associated as Jana’s boyfriend, he has not denied the rumors yet, which has fueled the speculation even further.

After being seen at lunch with Jana and about eleven of her siblings, he shared pictures with the Duggar family on his Instagram. He posted a selfie with her father, Jim Bob Duggar, which was taken at a football game.

Thanks for the invite y’all! #gametime #wrongcolors ???????? #wps #beatauburn A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

It isn’t just Jim Bob with whom Jana’s potential boyfriend seems to be close. One of his latest photos featured Josh Duggar, who has not been seen on family social media accounts for a month.

Out for some @raisingcanes earlier! #chicken #delicious A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Caleb was even seen with Josh and Anna’s newborn, Mason Garrett Duggar.

First time holding sweet baby Mason! Thanks for letting me hold him @joshduggar @annaduggar @duggarfam #BabyMason A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Counting On fans seem to have their own opinion about whether this guy is a good fit for Jana. In the picture that first made him famous amongst Duggar followers, his shirt was untucked from his pants, revealing his underwear.

“Good grief, poor guy probably doesn’t even realize his shirt is untucked,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t think he’d date Jana or rather she wouldn’t date him,” another commented. “He’s sloppy.”

But he showed an excellent sense of humor when he responded to these comments.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out,” he wrote in his response. “In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and advice!”

Meanwhile, on the new season of Counting On, the 27-year-old Duggar is still playing the supportive older sister to many of her younger siblings. In a clip that featured Joe and Kendra talking through their wedding planning, Jana was seen in the very beginning as the chaperone but was quickly left out as the story did not involve her.

Other men that have been touted as her boyfriend in the past have been Jacob Wilson, Jonathan Hartono, Tim Tebow, and Lawson Bates.

