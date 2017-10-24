Watch Pregnant Toya Wright Reveal Baby’s Gender, Baby Father Robert Rushing Spotted In The Video?

After weeks of teasing fans, pregnant Toya Wright revealed the gender of her baby with footage from her gender reveal party. Lil Wayne’s ex-wife stated that she was not aware of the baby’s gender as she was saving the good news for the big reveal. The rumored baby father Robert Rushing was also in attendance — more on that later.

The video, which you can watch below, features friends and family guessing whether the baby is a boy or girl. Toya’s daughter Reginae sent a sweet message to her unborn baby sister or brother and Monica Brown came to the gender reveal party with her family.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss revealed that she is team girl because she wants her baby son to have a playmate. Tiny Harris and Love and Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Rasheeda said they were team boy.

The gender of the baby was revealed on an airplane flying a banner stating: “Issa Girl.” Toya’s family and friends all celebrated in the touching video.

The pregnant reality TV star will be having her second child and is expected to give birth in a few months.

Her rumored baby father Robert Rushing is seen hugging Toya Wright toward the end of the video. Rushing’s appearance for many fans confirms that he is the father of her unborn girl. Rushing, as previously reported, owns a clothing brand and is reportedly an NBA sports agent.

Surrounded by people i love i found out what my love would be.My Life is double the fun, with double the blessing with my beauties. #RR ???????? A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Toya Wright seems to be focusing on her pregnancy as she recently took the high road toward her feud with Tamar Braxton. Toya wished Tamar the best in a recent video and said that she has nothing negative to say about her former friend.

Spending the day with my big girl. #caumom #cauhomecoming2017 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

The reality TV star complimented Tamar’s singing ability and wished her more success. The pregnant mother also called for black women in the entertainment industry to set better examples rather than airing out pettiness over social media, according to the Grio.

Tamar and Toya had a heated war of words on social media after a fallout of their friendship. It is unclear whether their mutual friend Tiny Harris can help mend their friendship.

Robert Rushing and Toya seem to be keeping their rumored romance a secret as they have not shared any photos of them together on social media.

Toya Wright is having a baby girl.

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]