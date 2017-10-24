Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Likely Marry In June Claims Royal Expert

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting more serious by the day, and according to a royal insider, the couple is planning to move in together. Will there soon be an engagement announcement and a summer royal wedding?

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Markle is moving to London as soon as next month after she wraps shooting on her TV show Suits. The actress is reportedly not returning to the show next season, so she will be leaving Toronto and making England her new home.

Prince Harry currently lives in a small, three-bedroom house on the Kensington Palace grounds called Nottingham Cottage, but Nicholl says that Markle will move into Kensington Palace. Once they are engaged, the couple will move into a large apartment on the palace grounds.

Nicholl went on to say that there will be an official engagement announcement soon.

“I think particularly with royal engagements, it really is all about the timing. You have to remember there are other engagements and events coming up in the royal calendar that an engagement simply couldn’t clash with. I think that the new year is probably a more realistic prospect for an engagement announcement,” predicted Nicholl.

Of course, the thing everyone is waiting for is the wedding, and the royal expert said she expects a June ceremony for Harry and Markle. She says the couple will wait until the summer, until after Prince William and Kate Middleton have their baby and the Duchess gets a chance to lose some baby weight.

The Express is reporting that Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to the marriage, which is required because Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne. Meghan Markle and the Prince had tea with the Queen recently, and the monarch is reportedly happy with the match.

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have Queen’s SUPPORT as proposal imminent’ https://t.co/Ank152zpQW pic.twitter.com/FEaSpKRQ8z — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 24, 2017

Some outsiders apparently have a problem with the fact that Markle is an American actress, but that doesn’t bother the Queen or Prince Charles. They are much more modern in their thinking, and their number one priority is Harry’s happiness.

Even though an engagement announcement is sure to come soon, it won’t happen on October 31. Even though Harry will be in Chicago to visit former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, he will not be visiting Markle during his trip to the United States.

Next Prince Harry visited St Michael's on Wyre – a village which was affected by flooding in the winter of 2015/2016. HRH previously visited families last year and returned today to find out how work on their homes and in the community had progressed. After meeting people in the local community Prince Harry officially reopened the village hall which was damaged in the floods. #royalvisitlancashire A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Some had speculated that the Prince would take the opportunity to see his girlfriend on the trip, but according to Kensington Palace, that is not going to happen.

Tell us! Do you think that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry in 2018? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]