Kelly Dodd Claims Vicki Gunvalson Said That Heather Dubrow’s Husband, Terry, Killed People

Last season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd got herself and Vicki Gunvalson in big trouble when she let slip that Vicki told her that Shannon Beador’s husband, David Beador, beat her and that Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, was possibly gay and cheating on her. Kelly’s revelations, said during the group’s bus ride back to the airport at the end of their Ireland trip, caused Shannon to burst into tears and Tamra to scream within inches of Vicki’s face. Meanwhile, Shannon and Tamra’s friend, Heather Dubrow, made it clear that she was disgusted with Kelly and Vicki. But was Heather’s disgust at Vicki and Kelly not only because of what they did to Shannon and Tamra? Did Vicki also say something harmful about Heather’s husband, Terry Dubrow? That’s what Kelly claimed during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Monday night.

According to Kelly, Vicki told her that Terry, a plastic surgeon who now stars on his own plastic surgery show, Botched, killed some patients of his. The shocking claim came up when Kelly and The Real Housewives of Dallas‘ LeeAnne Locken played a game in which they said what they would do if caught up in the drama that has come up on the other’s show. The housewife drama swap game had Andy asking Kelly what she would have done if someone told her that her plastic surgeon that she was about to have a procedure with killed patients in the past. On Real Housewives of Dallas, Brandi Redmond claimed that Cary Deuber, married to plastic surgeon Mark Deuber, told her that LeeAnne Locken’s chosen plastic surgeon, from whom she was about to have breast surgery done, killed some of his patients.

“Kelly, if someone told you that your boob doctor killed his previous patients on the surgery table right before you were going in for her surgery, what would you do in that situation?”

Kelly responded that Vicki said that about Terry.

“That’s what Vicki said about Terry Dubrow so…um…I was like…”

The audience members and fellow guest LeeAnne reacted in shock to Kelly’s claim. Even Andy’s jaw dropped open in shock. When Andy asked if Vicki really said that, Kelly swore that Vicki did.

“Yeah, I swear. Promise. That’s why Heather got mad.”

On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd’s claim about what Vicki Gunvalson said about Heather Dubrow’s husband never aired. So it’s not clear how Heather heard about what Vicki supposedly said. Did Kelly spew that out during the Ireland airport bus ride at the same time that she made her claims about what Vicki said about Shannon Beador’s and Tamra Judge’s husband, and it was edited out for some reason? If Vicki really said that damaging claim about Terry, perhaps that played a part in Heather’s decision to leave the show after last season?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tamra recently hung out with Heather Dubrow and implored her to return to the show.

Enjoying Cabo! #Rhoc and yes we are on vacation !!! @vickigunvalson #sunset #fun #relaxingday #learninghowtowoopitup #bravo #season12 A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

So far this season, Kelly Dodd has remained friends with Vicki Gunvalson despite the fact that she has also become friends with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge. The big question now is whether Vicki and Kelly will remain on good terms, especially for the season 12 reunion show when it tapes, given what Kelly just claimed Vicki said.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]