Ayhan Uzun Suicide Video: Father From Turkey Shoots Himself On Facebook Live Video Over Daughter’s Engagement

Ayhan Uzun took his life over his daughter’s engagement, and the distraught father from Turkey decided to broadcast the suicide to thousands on Facebook Live.

The disturbing incident took place this week in the central Turkey town of Kayseri, the New York Post reported. The 54-year-old man was reportedly upset that his daughter got engaged without asking his permission, and he started a Facebook Live video to speak about the situation and deliver a final message to those watching.

“Goodbye, I am leaving, take good care of yourselves,” Uzun said in a clip translated by the Mirror.

He went on to say that he did not want to burden family members but could not go on with the pain he was feeling.

During the video, Ayhan pulled a handgun and put it to his temple, firing a single shot. As the report noted, the man fell out of frame after the gunshot.

Many people, including friends and family members, watched the live video of Ayhan Uzun’s suicide, with some reportedly pleading with him not to pull the trigger.

The suicide is the latest in a disturbing trend of people broadcasting their final moments over the internet on live video. Within the last year, there have been a number of people using Facebook Live to broadcast their own suicide to the internet, including a series of young adults in the United States.

In January, a 12-year-old Georgia girl named Katelyn Nichole Davis filmed video of her hanging suicide. As the Northwest Georgia News reported, paramedics tried to save the girl after her body was discovered, but she was ultimately declared dead.

Experts expressed worry over the trend, noting that high-profile suicides can often lead to a rash of copycats.

“It just seems so frightening, but a lot of behaviors are modeled,” Dr. Madelyn Gould of the New York State Psychiatric Institute told the Daily Beast earlier this year.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and talk with someone either online or by phone. Information on suicide hotlines outside the United States can be found here.

The video of Ayhan Uzun’s suicide has gone viral online, with news stories across the globe reporting on the distraught father’s final moments. A spokesperson for Facebook told the New York Post that the company was deeply saddened by the video and has since taken it down from the social media site.

