Kathy Griffin And Lisa Bloom Feud: Comedian And Attorney At Odds After Griffin Goes Public

Just a few months ago, Lisa Bloom stood beside Kathy Griffin during a press conference meant to save Griffin’s comedy career. Now, Kathy Griffin has shocked everyone by firing the feminist attorney over the weekend but she’s not done yet. In a new interview, Kathy explained exactly why she let Lisa go and it looks like there is a lot of animosity brewing between the two controversial women.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Kathy Griffin went into detail about her bad experience with Lisa Bloom, claiming that the notorious attorney charged outrageous legal fees before “fame-whoring” and then badgering Kathy and her husband months after the fact.

Many will remember the June 2 press conference held by Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom. Kathy was under fire for a photo shoot she had done with the grotesque severed head of Donald Trump.

According to Griffin, that press conference would have been followed up with a series of television appearances including a spot on Good Morning America. That didn’t happen because the comedian nixed plans to continue on her apology tour with Lisa Bloom.

“I’m not acting like some innocent—I’ve been around. But I’ve never been through anything like this. I’m still living it,” Kathy said while talking about her experience with Bloom in the wake of the Trump controversy.

Kathy Griffin recalled a conference call she was on with Lisa Bloom and her husband Braden Pollock, who manages Bloom’s law firm. Also on the call were Griffin’s entertainment attorney Bill Sobel and her First Amendment lawyer, Alan Isaacman, making Griffin and Bloom the only women on the call.

Griffin claims that she wasn’t happy with the way the call was going and didn’t want to make a bunch of appearances. She also said that Isaacman was very much opposed to Kathy making multiple appearances alongside Bloom in response to the backlash over the Trump photo.

“Lisa said, ‘Kathy, I don’t like it that you’re the only other woman on this call and you’re not speaking up for me,'” Griffin said of the encounter. “And I’m like, ‘Are you f**king kidding me? After everything I’ve been through, you’re gonna try to play the f**king feminist card with me?… Are you f**king nuts? It doesn’t work that way. I don’t have your back on this one at all.'”

D-termination A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Since then, Kathy Griffin has charged that Lisa Bloom has not only blown up her phone but has also made calls to her boyfriend, Randy Bick. Just hours before her interview, Kathy even tweeted, “Dear @LisaBloom, pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you.”

Bloom has since fired back at Griffin, citing her on-the-record interview as a waiver of attorney-client confidentiality.

“Really? Bombarding? Please show call logs then. I sent one text to Kathy in the last three months, and placed one call to Randy recently,” Lisa Bloom fired back. “The last time I spoke to Kathy, at a group dinner recently, she gave me a big hug, was very friendly and said everything was great between us. I had no idea there was a problem until a reporter reached out to me about this a few days ago.”

That’s not all that Lisa Bloom has said in her own defense. She also took to Twitter to release a statement about her work with Griffin.

My statement re Kathy Griffin. pic.twitter.com/Xhvwiz1pcx — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 22, 2017

Just days before Bloom issued the statement, Kathy Griffin took to Facebook with a video exposing her experiences. Kathy started out by saying, “I’m gonna have to blow the lid off fake feminism today.”

“There’s right and wrong, and I think it’s time to expose some stuff,” Kathy declared in the video. ” I hired her for a couple of days during my Trump mask scandal. It didn’t go well.”

“If you want my Lisa Bloom statement, anybody, OK, here it is. Yes, I got Bloomed. Yes, I did not have a good experience with her. I felt that she and her husband exacerbated my personal situation. That horrible press conference was a disaster.”

“I’m not gonna sue Lisa Bloom,” Griffin said. “I don’t think Lisa Bloom should be shot like people want to shoot me. So there’s my f**king statement.”

Lisa Bloom wasn’t about to stay quiet about that either and reportedly responded to the Daily Beast with a letter of her own. In it, she claimed that Kathy Griffin went off script in regard to the press conference held on June 2. Kathy has since said that just two days of Bloom’s service to set up and put on that press conference cost her $40,000.

“She said on camera ‘my notes are by the wayside and it’s all off the cuff,'” Lisa said of Kathy’s press conference appearance. “I was sorry she made that choice but I respected her right to speak as she saw fit. She was, as she says, then widely panned for her comments. Now she blames me. She’s the only client I’ve ever had who chose to extemporize at a press conference rather than read from notes we prepared in advance.”

There’s no telling who will win in the feud between Kathy Griffin and Lisa Bloom if there is to be a winner at all. It is sad that Griffin allowed herself to be paraded out in a press conference like that.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]