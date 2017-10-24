It’s no secret that Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan ended their long-term on-screen relationship on bad terms. Although it has been well over a year since Strahan left Live! for Good Morning America, various media outlets have reported that Ripa and Strahan aren’t friends — that the two haven’t even really talked since Strahan blindsided Ripa one morning, giving her very little notice about his plans to leave their morning talk show.

It has been several months since the drama boiled over. Once Ripa announced her new co-host back in May, viewers seemed completely ready to move on from Kelly & Michael. However, a new report claims that their relationship might not actually be done for good.

According to Naughty Gossip, Strahan wants to reach out to Ripa and patch things up.

“Michael is 100 [percent] behind meeting with Kelly and clearing the air. These two were TV-husband-and-wife for many years and to go from seeing someone five days a week to having zero contact makes no sense to him. Through mutual friends Michael has made it clear that he would love to set up drinks or a private meeting with Kelly, but she is having none of it. This girl can hold a grudge and it looks like she will never forgive Michael for leaving her show,” a source shared.

It is unclear if there is any truth to this rumor or if Ripa would even be open to meeting up with Strahan, but the story has definitely made the rounds on the internet this week. Celebrity Insider suggested that Ripa and Strahan kiss-and-make-up on television — y’know, for ratings. But the chances of that happening are slim to none. Ripa was so humiliated by Strahan that the chances of her wanting to do something face-to-face with him probably don’t exist. So much time has gone by now that any kind on-air meeting would be forced and could potentially be really awkward, which is something that Ripa will want to avoid at all costs.

Neither Strahan nor Ripa have confronted these rumors — and no surprise guests are in store in the coming weeks on Live! Fans seem split on whether or not they’d like to see Strahan and Ripa reconcile. On one hand, it would be great to see these two put the past in the past and be able to move on — even if they don’t end up being best friends. At the same time, other people feel as though the past is already in the past and there is no need to resurface any of the drama.

