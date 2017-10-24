‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Leah Messer And Briana DeJesus Butt Heads On Twitter

Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus came to blows on Twitter this week after filming the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, the drama started between the women after Briana DeJesus called out her co-stars, with the exception of Jenelle Evans, claiming they were fake and choosing sides to her throughout her visit to the west coast.

“Jenelle was the only one who wasn’t acting like her s**t ain’t stink,” Briana DeJesus tweeted, according to a report by Radar Online on October 24.

She added that the other stars of Teen Mom 2, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry had their guard up.

As Briana DeJesus explained, it was understandable that the girls of the show would choose to take the side of their friend, likely Kailyn Lowry, but slammed them further for not being real. As fans will recall, DeJesus is currently rumored to be dating Javi Marroquin, the former husband of Kailyn Lowry. In fact, as the Inquisitr previously reported, the alleged couple spent tons of time with one another during their trip to Los Angeles as Lowry and her co-stars kept their distance.

Shortly after Briana DeJesus shared her post on Twitter, Leah Messer seemingly responded to the “fake” accusations by telling her own fans and followers to “pay no attention” to the drama. Messer went on to stay that those who are attempting to bring her down are envious of her and how well she’s doing.

“Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you,” Leah Messer further added in a meme.

Briana DeJesus was brought to the cast of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this year as the series’ fifth girl. As fans may recall, rumors swirled in regard to the possibility of another cast member’s exit because the network never addressed the reason behind their unexpected decision to add DeJesus to the show.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

