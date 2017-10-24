‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Drama: Jenelle Evans Reveals Why Her Husband Pulled Out A Knife

There is always a lot of drama on Teen Mom 2, but it kicked into high gear over the weekend when Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason got involved in two separate incidents that interrupted filming of the reunion special. The biggest question fans want answered are about Eason’s knife, so what really happened?

During the cast reunion party the night before filming the reunion special, Hollywood Life is reporting that producers noticed Eason was getting too drunk and they cut him off at the bar. When he was refused a beer, he got angry and decided to pull out his pocket knife and pop some balloons.

The sound of the balloons popping sounded to many like gunshots, and it freaked people out. It is not clear if cameras caught the incident, but filming was cut short due to Eason’s behavior.

The next day, at the actual reunion special shoot, things got even worse. According to In Touch, when Evans saw her estranged mother Barbara hugging Ashley Lanhardt, the new girlfriend of her ex (and baby daddy) Nathan Griffith, she got mad and started yelling.

But, in an Instagram video, Jenelle Evans gave her side of the story and said that’s not what happened. She claims she questioned why Lanhardt was giving an interview for the Teen Mom 2 special because she was under the impression that Lanhardt was not going to appear on the show. Evans went on to say that Lanhardt was the one who started cussing at her and saying the mom of three was nothing but drama and accused her of being jealous.

My babe was the one and only bartender for the ladies, not to mention the Jenga master. ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Evans says she kept walking and attempted to say goodbye to her son Kaiser, 3, who she shares with Griffith, and it was then that Lanhardt lunged at her. Security had to pin Lanhardt against the wall.

The reality star says that Griffith’s mother Doris wouldn’t let her see Kaiser because it wasn’t her weekend, and she called for Eason to come defend her, and Doris started yelling at him.

Us Weekly is reporting that Griffith posted a video on Periscope to give his version of events, and he claimed Evans started the fight.

One word: adorable. ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Fans will find out who started it because Teen Mom 2 cameras were there to catch everything that went down. It must have been an intense situation, because cast member Leah Messer tweeted, “All I can say is ‘Wow.'”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]